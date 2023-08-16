Garrett Wilson breaks silence on allegedly trolling Sean Payton with antics during preseason game

Last week Garrett Wilson made headlines for an interview that he gave during the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

The second-year wideout was spotted giving an interview on the sideline without his uniform, wearing sunglasses and a bucket hat.

These are the things Sean Payton advised his players not to do, and many assumed Wilson was deliberately targeting the Denver Broncos head coach due to the rivalry between the two teams.

Wilson was recently asked about that incident, and he gave a pretty straightforward answer to avoid any backlash.

Garrett Wilson had a clever answer for allegations against him

Garrett Wilson: Jets Camp Football

Here's what Wilson said when asked about the incident:

“I was advised not to speak on it .. Good question, though.”

After Sean Payton went off on Nathaniel Hackett for his poor coaching in Denver last season, the entire New York Jets team has backed their offensive coordinator.

Garrett Wilson isn't the only player who revolted against Payton, as Aaron Rodgers had earlier made it clear why Payton crossed the line.

The two teams will clash in Week 5 of the upcoming NFL season, and everyone is looking forward to that matchup. Hopefully, the players will be able to entertain fans around the world in this growing rivalry between the two AFC teams.

Jets sign Dalvin Cook to one-year deal

Dalvin Cook: Jets Cook Football

The New York Jets have signed running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal and have improved what already was a stacked offense. Breece Hall is back on the field as well, and the addition of Cook will elevate the Jets to newer hights.

He will make the job easier for Wilson and Rodgers while providing another dimension to their offense. Nathaniel Hackett has a great opportunity of showcasing why he still is an elite offensive coordinator, and transform the Jets into one of the best offenses in the league.

They will begin their seasons against the Buffalo Bills, and that game will provide much more clarity to people on what to expect from the newly built Jets in 2023. Although they are in a tough division, the Jets are likely to make the playoffs with Rodgers under center.