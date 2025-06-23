New York Jets star Garrett Wilson has been making the most out of his offseason by spending as much time as possible with his girlfriend, Shay Holle, before getting busy with the 2025 NFL season. The couple sneaked out for a romantic Italian getaway over the weekend, and Holle kept fans updated with details about her vacation via Instagram.

On Monday, Shay Holle updated her Instagram story with a picture of Garrett Wilson from their visit to a roof-top cafe. In the picture, the wide receiver can be seen holding a glass of wine while smiling big for the camera. Wilson later reshared that story on his account with a romantic two-word message for Holle.

"Amore mio,” Wilson wrote.

Garrett Wilson drops 2-word reaction as GF Shay Holle swoons over Jets WR on Italian getaway (Image Credit: Wilson/IG)

Garrett Wilson and Shay Holle are the hot-new couple of the NFL, as they announced their relationship last month. It was Holle who first revealed her relationship status with Wilson via an Instagram post.

In the post, the women's basketball star posted a handful of pictures "in no particular order" from different moments of her life, with a handful of them being that of the wide receiver. Wilson later shared a three-word comment on the post, confirming his relationship with Holle.

"u always first," the wide receiver commented.

Garrett Wilson opened up about future with NY Jets amidst trade talks

Lately, there have been talks among critics and fans about Garrett Wilson's interest in getting traded. Considering the buzz around his trade speculations, the wide receiver decided to shut them all with a reality-check. During his media appearance in the first Jets OTA practice last month, Garrett Wilson confirmed he sees himself with the Jets "for life." In addition to that, Wilson also talked about the possibility of a trade in the future, saying:

"I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life and that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us. When the time does come, and those conversations are being had, I'm going to try and do my part to make sure that it's undeniable."

The New York Jets drafted Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft as the 10th pick. Wilson and the Jets later agreed on a 4-year rookie contract worth $20.55 million, which came with a signing bonus of $12.12 million per Spotrac. The contract lasts until the 2026 NFL season, with Wilson set to be a free agent in 2027.

