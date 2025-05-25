Garrett Wilson sends 3-word message to girlfriend Shay Holle 1 month after hard launching their relationship

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson left a simple comment on his girlfriend Shay Holle's latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, Holle posted a collection of photos featuring her friends, family and Wilson. The carousel captured various moments from her life as she transitions from college basketball to her next chapter. Wilson appeared in two of the images, including one where he wore a dress shirt and watch during a restaurant date.

"In no particular order 🫰," Holle captioned.

"... u always first," Wilson commented.

Garrett Wilson sends 3-word message to girlfriend Shay Holle's IG post (image credit: instagram/shayholle)

Wilson, who is signed to a four-year $20,554,006 contract and is entering his fourth NFL season, has been dating the recent University of Texas graduate since rumors first surfaced in September. The couple confirmed their relationship in April through coordinated social media posts that ended months of speculation.

Shay Holle's post-graduation and connection with Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson's positive remark comes as Shay Holle approaches significant life choices after graduating from Texas. The guard finished her fifth and last year with the Longhorns. She played in every game for the first time in her collegiate career despite a minor statistical dip from her best 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, Holle averaged 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Her past year was higher with 7.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, and 1.1 spg; however, she was a steady contributor as a starter who helped to keep the team together.

Holle and Wilson were both raised in Austin, Texas, albeit Wilson was born first in Chicago before relocating to the Lone Star State. Wilson was a student at Lake Travis High School while Holle attended Westlake High School. She had already said that she saw him play basketball during their high school days.

The timing of Wilson's recent comment is also during Holle's transition after she retired from her basketball career. Her coach reportedly mentioned wanting to retain her as an assistant coach, but Holle has not committed to remaining in Austin long-term. She wanted to keep things open to experience life outside her hometown for personal development.

Wilson is getting set for his fourth season in the NFL following a career-high 2024 season where he recorded101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven scores. The Jets picked up Wilson's fifth-year option, as well as teammates Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Jermaine Johnson, which locks them up with the organization.

Wilson and Holle's relationship timeline began with US Open sightings in September. This was followed by months of speculation before their April confirmation through Instagram posts featuring Wilson holding a football while posing with Holle and her shiba inu.

The confirmation post included the Sade song "Your Love is King," and additional photos showed them making heart shapes with their hands.

