Garrett Wilson and GF Shay Holle enjoy vacation in Italy following conclusion of Jets minicamp

With the New York Jets’ wrapping up minicamp training, Garrett Wilson took some time to spend with his girlfriend, Shay Holle. The couple headed for a vacation in Italy, and on Tuesday, the wide receiver's girlfriend shared a few candid pictures of their fun-filled outing on her Instagram account.

Holle shared pictures of the beautiful locations she explored during the vacation, along with some photos with her beau.

"Junieee with garebear & the pups," she wrote in the caption.

Holle posted an adorable selfie with Wilson, in which the New York Jets WR was seen hugging her. Her outfit also grabbed attention in the pictures; she wore a black crop top and an embellished multicolor shrug, pairing it with black pants. She posted another romantic snap with the NFL star while they were swimming.

Garrett Wilson commented on his girlfriend's post.

"What a 744" he wrote.

Garrett Wilson commented on his girlfriend Shay Holle's post (Image Source: Instagram/@shayholle)

There had been speculation about Holle and Wilson dating after they were spotted watching the US Open tennis in September 2024. However, they kept their relationship private until April, when the couple shared a few romantic pictures on their Instagram stories.

Garrett Wilson shares a glimpse of his Italy vacation with girlfriend Shay Holle

Garrett Wilson also shared a few snaps of his vacation on his Instagram account on Tuesday. He posted several pictures exploring the streets and a few snaps with his girlfriend.

"Traveling 5 fun. Feeling inspired," Wilson wrote.

Wilson is entering his third season with the Jets. He was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

In his last three seasons, Wilson has had a memorable time with the Jets. He had a fantastic start to his career and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. Last season, he recorded 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in receiving.

The New York Jets are hoping to bounce back from their disappointing season last year. They failed to qualify for the playoffs after wrapping up the regular season at 5–12. They start the next season on Sept. 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

