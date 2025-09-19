Garrett Wilson or Mike Evans Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

This weekend, two of the top wide receivers in the NFL will see each other across the field when Mike Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to Garrett Wilson's New York Jets on Sunday.

For Tampa, they will look to move to 3-0, while the winless Jets will look to notch their first win of the season, led by backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor.

Both Wilson and Evans have been two of the top wide receivers in recent years. Right now in fantasy football, Wilson ranks No. 16 for wideouts while Evans currently ranks No. 40 in overall fantasy points this season (via NFL Fantasy).

With their teams facing head-to-head this weekend, let's dive into their fantasy projections and who the better start would be of the two:

Garrett Wilson vs Mike Evans: Who should you start?

Garrett Wilson fantasy outlook for Week 3

It's no surprise that Garrett Wilson has been New York's No. 1 pass catcher. He leads the team in targets (17), receptions (11) and receiving yards (145), through the team's first two weeks.

Wilson faces a Bucs defense that has given up 471 passing yards and two touchdowns through two games. Wilson will also have backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor throwing him the ball, as Justin Fields is out with a concussion. This could hinder his performance on Sunday.

Mike Evans' fantasy outlook for Week 3

Through the Buccaneers' first two games, Mike Evans has been looked at the most by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Evans leads the team in targets (19), receptions (10) and receiving yards (107). He doesn't have one of the team's six touchdown receptions. Rookie Emeka Egbuka has three of the team's six receiving touchdowns. The Jets have given up 397 passing yards but four touchdowns through the air through two games.

Garrett Wilson vs Mike Evans final verdict

Garrett Wilson or Mike Evans fantasy outlook for Week 3

According to our Who Should I Start Tool, Garrett Wilson will edge out Mike Evans in fantasy points this weekend, 15.5 to 14.5.

The projection thinks Wilson will have slightly more receptions and receiving yards, but thinks Evans has a higher chance to score.

Although the projector thinks Wilson will perform better, Evans may be the safer option for two reasons. One, he has to eventually score, and maybe he takes away from an Egbuka touchdown this week. Two, he has the better quarterback situation as Wilson will have a backup throwing to him.

