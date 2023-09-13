Garrett Wilson reveals how Aaron Rodgers' two-word message inspired Jets' thrilling victory

The Jets offense was supposed to be built on Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson for the 2023 NFL season. That plan went out in the first drive of the game after the quarterback suffered a leg injury, that was subsequently confirmed as a torn Achilles that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

It was a hard blow for Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets who have invested so much in him, and Garrett Wilson who could really do with some stability in the quarterback position. Last year, he had to deal with four different players taking up the quarterback role and still ended up with more than 1,000 yards and winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Having a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback could have only boosted the wide receiver's chances of building on the previous season. As he acknowledged, Garrett Wilson had really developed a rapport with Aaron Rodgers and was looking forward to playing this season with him.

At half-time, with the team trailing 13-3 to the Buffalo Bills, he made a beeline to the training room where the injured quarterback was being attended. Aaron Rodgers acknoweldged Garrett Wilson and said just two heartbreaking words:

"Sorry, kid!"

Garrett Wilson channelizes Aaron Rodgers' words for overtime triumph

As the wide receiver acknowledged, seeing their team's starting quarterback speak like that really hurt him. However, it seems he channeled that hurt into getting a win for his team.

He had the only offensive touchdown for the New York Jets as regulation time finished 16-16 in the season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. Zach Wilson threw the pass but it was not a perfectly thrown ball. Garrett Wilson had to juggle the ball, initially taking it away from the defensive back, before making a one-handed catch while being tackled. It is an early contender for the catch of the season.

His heroics led to the Jets tying the game before the match went into overtime. Fortunately, for them, they were able to emerge victorious with a 22-16 score. A night that began so badly for New York had a happy ending.

Aaron Rodgers' misfortune also seemed to galvanize the entire team as the defense forced four turnovers on Josh Allen and limited a potent Bills offense to just 16 points. Zach Wilson also made some throws when required in the fourth quarter. And special teams came up trumps in overtime, with Xavier Gipson score a walk-off punt return touchdown.

The Jets would rather have had the quarterback on the field. But his inspiration off it could yet carry them a long way.