Garrett Wilson’s comments on Jets-Giants rivalry sparks debate among fans from New York: “Idk why it’s always a hatred,” “Couldn’t disagree more”

As the New York Jets and the New York Giants square off this week in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL regular season, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson gave an interesting take on the rivalry.

Both teams represent New York (and New Jersey) but are distinct, though having the same goal - winning a Super Bowl.

When speaking to the media this week about the matchup, Wilson denied it being much of a rivalry. He stated that both teams root for one another when they don't play each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We root for them, except for when they play us."

Garrett's comments raised some eyebrows with quite a few fans disagreeing. However, there were some who did agree with his take.

NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's comments on Jets-Giants rivalry before this weekend's showdown

Here's how fans on social media responded to Wilson's interesting claim:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who leads the all-time series between the New York Jets and the New York Giants?

New York Jets v New York Giants in the 2023 preseason

The New York Giants and the New York Jets have faced off a total of 14 times in NFL history. That's not as many meetings as you'd expect, but the two teams are in two different conferences.

The Giants hold the edge over the Jets, winning eight out of the 14 matchups, with an 8-6 record.

Their first meeting occurred in 1970, with the Giants defeating the Jets 22-10. The last time the two met was during the 2019 regular season, with the Jets winning 34-27. They've won two in a row over the Giants as they enjoyed a close 23-20 victory in 2015.

Prior to winning their last two matchups vs. the Giants, the Jets lost four straight games to the Giants.

Heading into Sunday's showdown between the two New York City teams, the Jets are the fancied team, heading into the game as three-point favorites.

Who do you think will win this Sunday?