Garrett Wilson's GF Shay Holle recaps Jets game while attending in black tank top and custom hat for Bills clash

Garrett Wilson's girlfriend, Shay Holle, recapped her game day outing on social media. The New York Jets wide receiver enters his fourth season in the NFL and his girlfriend made sure to be in attendance for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.Holle reshared her friend's Instagram post, posing with her friend in the stands. She sported a black top, faded, baggy jeans and a Jets cap to support her boyfriend.Shay Holle recaps Jets game/@shayholleShay Holle is enjoying her first NFL season after making her relationship with Garrett Wilson official. There had been rumors of them dating after they attended the US Open tennis tournament together last year. They went public with their relationship in April.The couple also spent the offseason together, and in an Instagram post on June 25, Holle shared a glimpse of their outing with a caption:&quot;Junieee with garebear &amp; the pups&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe third slide included a romantic snap of the couple sharing a kiss, and in the last to fifth slide, the NFL star kissed her while enjoying swimming.Garrett Wilson sends love as girlfriend Shay Holle shares sweet family trip recapIn an Instagram post on August 17, Garrett Wilson's girlfriend, Shay Holle, shared a recap of a family trip in Texas. She posted several pictures with a sweet message.&quot;A trip back to see the fam,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGarrett Wilson reacted to the post in the comments section with a red heart emoji.Wilson's reaction to GF Shay Holle's post/@shayholleThe Jets suffered a second consecutive defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Following the 30-10 defeat, the wide receiver opened up about their heartbreaking loss.&quot;All week, you feel like you have a good plan,&quot; Wilson said (via SI). &quot;We had a good week of practice and come out and lay an egg when it matters, so we have to figure it out. I don't know, I don't know exactly how that happens. Props to them I guess.&quot;Wilson and the Jets will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.