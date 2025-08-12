Garrett Wilson’s GF Shay Holle swoons over $130,000,000 Jets WR after Jets preseason game vs. Packers

Garrett Wilson's girlfriend, Shay Holle, supported her beau as the New York Jets star prepared for his fourth NFL season. His team had competed in its first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.Wilson's fan page shared a few pictures on Instagram of the 25-year-old NFL star. Shay Holle reshared the post on her Instagram story and added three cat faces with popped heart emojis in the caption.Garrett Wilson’s GF Shay Holle/@shayholleThe Jets started their preseason campaign with a win against the Packers over the weekend. They will next play against the New York Giants on Aug. 17.Wilson and Holle went public with their relationship in the offseason. There was speculation about their dating since last September, after they were spotted watching the US Open tennis game. However, the pair kept their personal life away from the limelight for a few months but finally shared romantic snaps on social media in April.Last month, Wilson signed a four-year extension contract with the Jets. It is worth around $130 million (via ESPN) and made him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.Shay Holle cheers on Garrett Wilson during Jets training campShay Holle attended the New York Jets training camp last month and shared a glimpse of the outing in her month recap post on Instagram. On Aug. 4, she shared a few snaps of her recap of July with a five-word caption.&quot;Back w the monthly recap,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second slide of the post, Holle shared a picture with Garrett Wilson from the training camp. They both twinned in matching black outfits. She also shared a blurry mirror selfie with her beau in the post, along with a few more snaps from last month.Wilson has made the most of the offseason to spend time with his girlfriend. The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in Italy in June. Holle shared a few pictures of their outing on her Instagram account, with the caption:&quot;Junieee with garebear &amp; the pups&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe third slide included a selfie of Holle with Wilson. He hugged her while she held his arm. In another snap, the NFL star kissed her while they enjoyed swimming. Holle also dropped a few candid snaps of her beau, including one of him sleeping on a couch with his dog.