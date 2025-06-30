“Genius play by Jerry Jones” - NFL fans react as Netflix drops "The Gambler and His Cowboys" documentary trailer on America’s Team

Jerry Jones has been one of the more famous team owners in NFL history since he purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. Soon, he will take his media exposure to another level when "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" relives the team's 1990s dynasty during the early years of his ownership.

Ad

On Monday, the trailer for the docuseries was released.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As soon as it came out, there was much mockery from fans.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniel Alvarez @ImDanielAlvarez LINK Genius play by Jerry

Ad

"Aye them mfs ain’t winning a Super Bowl anytime soon," one guaranteed.

"Rise and fall fits better," another suggested.

"We saw this same story 25 years ago. No need for a new one," another said.

"Cowboys been so bad they gotta bust a historical documentary to stay relevant," another ridiculed.

"America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" will be released on August 19.

Ad

Colin Cowherd advises Jerry Jones amidst Micah Parsons contract saga

2025 will mark a pivotal year for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. They have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and offensive faces Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are beginning contract extensions they signed last season.

However, multiple players are also entering the final year of their contracts. Among them is edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has been the subject of speculation over the past few months.

Ad

With talks between both sides failing to significantly progress, Colin Cowherd has a suggestion: draft the defense. During Sunday's episode of his eponymous podcast, he said (Timestamp: 03:43):

“We’re going to stay young, cheap and twitchy. ... You want to have most of your money on the offensive side. Left tackle, quarterback, weapon. And that feels like what Kansas City started to do with Mahomes. Like we’re going to pay for some stuff to help him offensive line, but we’re going to keep out defenses super young.”

Ad

Meanwhile, his guest, former NFL scout John Middlekauff, predicted when a re-signing would take place.

“The way that Jerry does business is like anyone thinking that Micah is going to get paid during the Fourth of July holiday hasn’t been following the Cowboys," Middlekauff said. "This is going to happen mid to late August, right before the season, and it’s going to be absolutely top of the market.”

Ad

The team begins summer/preseason camp on July 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.