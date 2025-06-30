“Genius play by Jerry Jones” - NFL fans react as Netflix drops "The Gambler and His Cowboys" documentary trailer on America’s Team

Jerry Jones has been one of the more famous team owners in NFL history since he purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. Soon, he will take his media exposure to another level when "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" relives the team's 1990s dynasty during the early years of his ownership.
On Monday, the trailer for the docuseries was released.
As soon as it came out, there was much mockery from fans.
"PASS," one declared.
"Aye them mfs ain’t winning a Super Bowl anytime soon," one guaranteed.
"Rise and fall fits better," another suggested.
"We saw this same story 25 years ago. No need for a new one," another said.
"Cowboys been so bad they gotta bust a historical documentary to stay relevant," another ridiculed.
"America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" will be released on August 19.
Colin Cowherd advises Jerry Jones amidst Micah Parsons contract saga
2025 will mark a pivotal year for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. They have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and offensive faces Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are beginning contract extensions they signed last season.
However, multiple players are also entering the final year of their contracts. Among them is edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has been the subject of speculation over the past few months.
With talks between both sides failing to significantly progress, Colin Cowherd has a suggestion: draft the defense. During Sunday's episode of his eponymous podcast, he said (Timestamp: 03:43):
“We’re going to stay young, cheap and twitchy. ... You want to have most of your money on the offensive side. Left tackle, quarterback, weapon. And that feels like what Kansas City started to do with Mahomes. Like we’re going to pay for some stuff to help him offensive line, but we’re going to keep out defenses super young.”
Meanwhile, his guest, former NFL scout John Middlekauff, predicted when a re-signing would take place.
“The way that Jerry does business is like anyone thinking that Micah is going to get paid during the Fourth of July holiday hasn’t been following the Cowboys," Middlekauff said. "This is going to happen mid to late August, right before the season, and it’s going to be absolutely top of the market.”
The team begins summer/preseason camp on July 22.
