"Little d*ck" - Geno Smith's conversation with cops during DUI arrest released

Put simply, Geno Smith's 2021 could have gone a lot better. After quietly spending years sitting behind Russell Wilson, when he was finally called on to fill in, the backup started four games and went 1-3, thus serving as the team's weakest link. With the season now over and Smith's future unclear, the backup made things even worse for himself when he was booked with a DUI charge earlier this week.

Geno Smith's wild night

According to TMZ, at about 2 AM on Monday, Smith was clocked going 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone in King County. Allegedly, he was also changing lanes without using signals and driving erratically. This took place just a few hours after the Seahawks had beat the Cardinals 38-30. When the cops pulled him over, he, not only reeked of booze, but was allegedly difficult to work with at every opportunity. The Seahawks' backup quarterback spewed a slew of insults at the cops, including crude statements about the officers' genitalia, according to reports of the incident obtained by TMZ.

One of the officers wrote in the docs, "I joked with him about how my wife thinks I work too much. Somehow, he said that's because 'you have a little d***.'"

The reason why the officer was joking with a suspect was not explained. The officer continued.

"I said, 'Wow, maybe that is the problem.' Then he said, 'You have a little d***, 'you have little d*** syndrome.'"

The cops asked the suspect to take a breathilizer. He refused, so the police took him to the hospital to have his blood drawn. He had to be held down and restrained while the blood was taken. It is alleged that the backup quarterback said the following:

I'll f*** every one of y'all up," one officer says Smith told them.

Another officer said Smith told them, "You don't want to see me out of these cuffs. yYou don't want to know what will happen."

After the incident, the police took him back to the station and booked him for a DUI.

Since the incident, he has made a public statement asking to be treated fairly and without jumping to conclusions.

"Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened," Smith said. "I'm asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road and ask that you bare with me."

The backup's contract with the Seahawks ends at the end of the NFL year, and he will be a free agent in March. On the heels of an incident of this nature and looking at his pending free agency, Russell Wilson's backup could be heading for a much different year in 2022. Will the former West Virginia Mountaineer quaterback have a team for next season? One can only wait and see.

