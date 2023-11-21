Geno Smith injury update: Latest on Seahawks QB for Fantasy Football Week 12

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had one of the most remarkable seasons last year in NFL history. After seven seasons as a backup quarterback for multiple teams, he made the most of his starting QB opportunity with the Seahawks.

He took over from Russell Wilson, who the team traded, and exceeded expectations. Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record, which was enough to take them into the playoffs.

Smith led the league in completion percentage (69.8 %) while also notching career best numbers in touchdowns (30), yards (4,282) and rushing yards (366).

Smith has enjoyed success this season as well, holding a 6-4 record. He's completed 65.3 % of passes for 2,404 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He's been a vital key to the Seahawks success, but recently got hurt in their Week 11 loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Geno Smith injury update

Geno Smith during Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith suffered a bruise to his triceps during Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. However, he is expected to feature against the Philadelphia 49ers on Thursday.

What happened to Geno Smith?

Geno Smith before Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith sufered a triceps injury vs. the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

He took a hit to the elbow by defensive lineman Aaron Donald while throwing and landed weirdly on it. He got up and struggled to shrug off the pain his throwing arm. He was taken out of the game for backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Smith returned to the game but the Seahawks lost to their NFC West rival, 17-16.

When will Geno Smith return?

Geno Smith during Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks

As per head coach Pete Carroll, Geno Smith is expected to play this week despite the injury from Sunday's game.

Via 710 Seattle Sports, when asked if Smith would play on Thanksgiving, Carroll gave an optimistic response. He confirmed there was no ligament damage and that Smith has a sore elbow.

"They're taking a look at it but they pretty much know what's going on there. It's just see how soon it settles down. Like I said, it's a good sign that he's functional so that's not the issue, so it's just how sore he is. He'll make it back. I would think so. The challenge couldn't be any harder. … He's going to play."

The Seattle Seahawks have a short week as they are set to play in a few days on Thanksgiving. They will travel to Dallas as they are the featured team in the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving day game.

