Geno Smith or Jimmy Garoppolo: Who is a good fantasy pick for your team?

Will you choose Geno Smith or Jimmy Garoppolo as your top quarterback for Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season? It is one of the few difficult calls that fantasy football managers need to make before another action-packed week of football.

Smith has helped the Seattle Seahawks to just one win this term, which came in Week 1. Garoppolo has also led his San Francisco 49ers side to one victory. Incidentally, it was a win over the Seahawks in Week 2.

Here we look at the strengths and weaknesses of the two quarterbacks to help you with your fantasy football picks.

Geno Smith vs Jimmy Garoppolo: key stats this season

Geno Smith has amassed an impressive 717 passing yards this season with four touchdowns. The Seahawks quarterback also has a passer rating of 100.8 and has just two interceptions to his name.

Smith was named the starting quarterback for the Seahawks in the offseason. He completed 17 of his first 18 passes for 164 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos in a narrow 17-16 win in Week 1.

Smith and the Seahawks then fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The 31-year-old put up 197 passing yards but failed to register a touchdown. In Week 3, Smith threw for 325 passing yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith

Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, has racked up 365 passing yards and two touchdowns in two games this season. The 30-year-old wasn't the starting quarterback for the team in Week 1. But a season-ending ankle injury to Trey Lance in Game 2 meant that Garoppolo will be the first-choice quarterback for the 49ers this campaign.

Garoppolo put up 154 passing yards and a touchdown in a win against the Seahawks in Week 2. He also threw for 211 yards and one touchdown in a slender defeat against the Denver Broncos. Garoppolo is averaging a passer rating of 89.17 and has thrown just one interception in his two games.

How did Geno Smith and Jimmy Garoppolo fare last season?

Jimmy Garoppolo had a better season than Geno Smith in 2021. The 49ers quarterback put up 227.5 fantasy points in 15 games last season, averaging 15.2 points per game (FPPG).

Meanwhile, Smith played just four games and recorded 54.28 fantasy points last campaign. The Seahawks star averaged 13.6 FFPG in 2021.

But who would you choose in your fantasy team for Week 4: Geno Smith or Jimmy Garoppolo?

Geno Smith or Jimmy Garoppolo: Who should you start in Week 4?

Although choosing between Geno Smith and Jimmy Garoppolo as your starting quarterback is no easy decision, there is one player who has a slight edge over the other.

Smith has put up 48.12 fantasy points this season at 14.1 FPPG. He has been integral to the Seahawks this term and has looked sharp on the field. We expect him to rake in some big fantasy points this weekend.

Garoppolo has scored 25.1 fantasy points this season at 12.6 FPPG. Although he has shown flashes of brilliance, he seems to be lacking a bit of that cutting edge heading into Week 4.

