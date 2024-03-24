Geno Smith or Sam Howell? Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald clarifies stance on QB1 competition

The Seattle Seahawks and new head coach Mike Macdonald have made their stance clear on the competiotion for QB1 between Geno Smtih and Sam Howell.

Speaking to the reporters, Macdonald disclosed that there will not be a competion for the starting postion between the two quarterbacks. He added that the veteran Smith will star over Howell.

“I’ve talked to Geno about it. Very confident in Geno. Geno’s going to be our starter. Sam (Howell) knows he’s going to be our backup, but Sam is a great young player, and he’s got a really bright future that we believe in.”

Geno Smith's second coming with the Seahawks has been phenomenal. The quarterback has been in Seattle since 2020 and took over the reins from Russell Wilson in 2022.

Over the past two seasons, Smith has thrown for 7906 yards and 50 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022 and made consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

The Seahawks accquired Howell through a trade with the Commanders for pick swaps. Smith remains the starter for 2024 as QB gets the go under new head coach and a revamped roster. But potential struggles could make way for Howell to take over.

Mike Macdonald has task cut out as HC takes over reins from Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks will have a new head coach for the first time in 15 years. Pete Carroll parted ways with the franchise after the 2023 NFL season and Mike Macdonald understands the magnitude of taking over the position.

"(Carroll's) such an integral part of building this foundation, of who the Seahawks are, and that's one of the reasons why it was so appealing for this opportunity. So it's hard to separate those things," Macdonald said, via NFL Media."

Macdonald knows the team has to create it's own identity as the franchise heads under the new leadership. The Seahawks head coach said he is excited that the players are intent on proving themselves, which could define how the 2024 NFL season goes.

"I think we're hungry, I think we're a determined group, I think we have a lot of people on our team, both players and coaches, that have a lot to prove," Macdonald said. "And I'm excited about that, so it starts now, definitely starts April 8 when the guys get in the building and we can kind of start getting after it."

The next focus for Macdonald and co. will be the 2024 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks currently pick at No. 16 in the first round.