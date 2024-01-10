Pete Carroll took over as the Seattle Seahawks head coach in 2010. He's spent 14 seasons since as the team's head coach and has had a remarkable resume.

After leaving USC in 2009, Carroll led the Trojans to two college national championship victories. Then, he led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl victory during Super Bowl XLVIII.

It was announced today that Carroll will not be the Seahawks head coach moving forward. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter noted that Carroll could remain with the organization but not as their head coach. The news shocked many in the football world.

NFL fans react to the news of the Seattle Seahawks moving on from Pete Carroll as their head coach

The news of the Seattle Seahawks moving on from Carroll as their head coach shocked many NFL fans.

They reacted to the news on X. Check out some of the fan reactions:

The Seattle Seahawks released a statement following moving on from Pete Carroll as their head coach

Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen released a statement that said Pete Carroll will not continue as their head coach:

"After thoughtful meeting and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to reamin with the organization as an advisor."

"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community."

"His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be abeloved member of the Seahawks family."

In his 14-year tenure as the Seahawks head coach, Carroll posted a record of 181-130-1. He won five division titles, made it to the postseason ten times and helped Seattle win its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Looks like Carroll will remain with the organization in a lesser role.