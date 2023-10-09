San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle always brings a level of intensity anytime he steps on the field, making clutch plays. The All-Pro TE made a statement even before taking a snap in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Kittle wore an undershirt that expressed his feelings about Dallas.

The 49ers star's shirt said 'F**k Dallas' and explained why he wore it on "The Pat McAfee Show" after facing them on Sunday night.

"That was just on my loop, man, and put it on, you know, just wearing a t-shirt," Kittle said. "I don't know how that got on there. I might have been mildly inspired by our guy Gary Plummer, who wore that in the 94 NFC Championship game vs. Dallas.

"So, just there's some things that need to be worn for the franchise, and I just think it was a coincidence that it just happened to appear on my chest on Sunday night football."

Kittle has himself a game in Week 5 against the Cowboys defense in front of the home crowd at Levi's Stadium. The tight end had three catches for 67 yards with three touchdowns. It was his first game with three touchdowns in his NFL career. They also marked his first touchdowns in the 2023 season.

How many times has George Kittle faced the Cowboys?

The four-time Pro Bowler has faced the Cowboys four times in his career, including Week 5's game. In three regular-season games, George Kittle has four catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns. In the playoffs against Dallas, he has six catches for 113 yards.

Kittle had five receptions for 95 yards in the 49ers' 19-12 win over the Cowboys in last season's NFC Divisional round matchup. The lone loss when the Iowa Hawkeyes product faced Dallas was in his rookie season back in 2017.

The Cowboys won by a score of 40-10 in Week 7 that season. It was also Kyle Shanahan's first season as the 49ers head coach. Time will tell whether Kittle and San Francisco will face quarterback Dak Prescott again this season in the playoffs.