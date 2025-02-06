George Kittle claims “you can find good players anywhere” as free agency looms for 49ers

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers are coming off a rough campaign. After finishing 6-11, it might be tempting for some fans to throw in the towel for 2025. However, that isn't the case for Kittle. The 49ers tight end is all-in on getting back on top of the NFC West next season. To do so, many agree that the 49ers need to find some new sources of oomph.

Speaking on a February 6 edition of "Pro Football Talk," Kittle suggested that finding good players is easy. He also claimed the team already had plenty of ammunition in-house.

George Kittle: [00:04:28] "I just feel like at any moment you could kick a window wide open. Like that's how I feel this year. You need good players on our team. Yeah, but like, you can find good players anywhere. And when you still have Nick [Bosa] under contract, Fred Warner under contract, Christian McCaffrey under contract. Trent Williams, like there's still plenty of talent on this roster," he said.

"Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL but he'll be back. You see guys bounce back from ACLs all the time. It's not a serious injury anymore, though, so it's just like the talent's still there. Our coaching staff is still there," he added. [00:05:03][35.3] PFT

Of course, for some fans and general managers, the mere suggestion that navigating the roster-building phase of the offseason is easy might be contestable. To find 'good players' in the NFL draft takes months of preparation, research, and pro days.

But there should be more clarity when things kick off on March 12.

George Kittle enters final safe free agency period

The 49ers tight end has the luxury of watching general manager John Lynch work this offseason. However, George Kittle currently is going into the last time he will be safe from entering the open market.

His contract is on pace to expire after the 2025 season. If that happens, Kittle will be a 33-year-old free agent. Of course, there's still a year for Brock Purdy's safety blanket to work on an extension.

However, considering his advanced age, there is a question of whether Kittle might want more than the San Francisco 49ers are willing to give.

It might come down to how productive Kittle is in the 2025 season. Of course, Travis Kelce continues to prove that franchise tight ends can play longer than many other positions.

Will George Kittle's late-stage of his career follow a similar trajectory?

