George Kittle fires back with 4-word message refuting report that claimed he wants to be NFL’s highest-paid TE

Superstar tight end George Kittle was absent at the start of the San Francisco 49ers' offseason program. The team began their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, April 22, but Kittle did not report.I t's worth noting that the OTAs are a voluntary period.
The 49ers were surprised by Kittle's absence. A report from The Athletic's insider Dianna Russini stated that, amidst those contract negotiations, he wanted to become the highest-paid tight end in the league. He'll turn 32 midway through the season.
However, those reports were categorically denied on Wednesday. The tight end responded on X, refuting the rumors and calling Russini's sources "incorrect" in a reply to her tweet.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The reason why he missed the start of the offseason program is unclear. Since it's a voluntary program, however, his absence is excused, and no fines were given.
More importantly, quarterback Brock Purdy reported to OTAs. Recent reports indicate progress in contract extension talks between him and the 49ers, and his presence at voluntary workouts helped pave the way for a deal sooner rather than later.
George Kittle is entering the final year of his contract
George Kittle is set to cost $22 million against San Francisco's cap in 2025, with this being the final year of his five-year, $75 million extension he signed prior to the 2020 season.
Although he denied his absence is due to a contract standoff, it's true that a new contract is on the cards for the tight end. He's coming from one of the best seasons of his career: his 1.106 receiving yards were the second-highest mark of his career, losing only to 1.377 in 2018.
He also scored eight touchdowns, the second-highest mark of his career. He did so playing in 15 games, being a consistent player in a season that did not pan out as expected for the 49ers.
Seeking an extension in the final year of a contract is common in the NFL, but considering his age and performance last season, locking more money for the future was always going to be a thing in 2025.
49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.