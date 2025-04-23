George Kittle fires back with 4-word message refuting report that claimed he wants to be NFL’s highest-paid TE

Superstar tight end George Kittle was absent at the start of the San Francisco 49ers' offseason program. The team began their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, April 22, but Kittle did not report.I t's worth noting that the OTAs are a voluntary period.

Ad

The 49ers were surprised by Kittle's absence. A report from The Athletic's insider Dianna Russini stated that, amidst those contract negotiations, he wanted to become the highest-paid tight end in the league. He'll turn 32 midway through the season.

However, those reports were categorically denied on Wednesday. The tight end responded on X, refuting the rumors and calling Russini's sources "incorrect" in a reply to her tweet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The reason why he missed the start of the offseason program is unclear. Since it's a voluntary program, however, his absence is excused, and no fines were given.

More importantly, quarterback Brock Purdy reported to OTAs. Recent reports indicate progress in contract extension talks between him and the 49ers, and his presence at voluntary workouts helped pave the way for a deal sooner rather than later.

George Kittle is entering the final year of his contract

George Kittle is set to cost $22 million against San Francisco's cap in 2025, with this being the final year of his five-year, $75 million extension he signed prior to the 2020 season.

Ad

Although he denied his absence is due to a contract standoff, it's true that a new contract is on the cards for the tight end. He's coming from one of the best seasons of his career: his 1.106 receiving yards were the second-highest mark of his career, losing only to 1.377 in 2018.

He also scored eight touchdowns, the second-highest mark of his career. He did so playing in 15 games, being a consistent player in a season that did not pan out as expected for the 49ers.

Seeking an extension in the final year of a contract is common in the NFL, but considering his age and performance last season, locking more money for the future was always going to be a thing in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.