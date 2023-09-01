George Kittle injury: 49ers TE’s week 1 status explored

Ever since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, George Kittle has been one of the main offensive weapons of the San Francisco 49ers. In his sophomore season, he broke out as one of the league's best tight ends, accumulating the most receiving yards at his position and making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team.

He has also been a part of all the 49ers' NFC Championship Game appearances, including their return to the Super Bowl in 2019-20, but as they eye a fourth in five seasons. his status in their opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers is uncertain.

Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch provides update on George Kittle's injury, Week 1 availability

Kittle has been dealing with a groin injury lately, limiting his availability, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is hoping that he will be healthy enough in time for the Steelers game. Speaking after roster cuts on Wednesday morning, he said:

"It's still stuff lingering a little bit from when he has missed him some time. And we're not going to practice him today either and hopefully we can get him going on Monday."

General manager John Lynch also discussed the topic when speaking to KNBR on Thursday morning:

"I think there's always concern when something persists, and this has kind of lingered. George usually has about one of these things a year, and then once he gets through it, he's good. And so, knock on wood that's the case.

"We miss him when he's not on the field, not only because of his ability, but just the energy he brings. And so there has been a little void here the last few days, but we're trying to get him right."

George Kittle's injury history

The groin injury is not the first of George Kittle's career, however. Back in 2022, he also hurt the same area, causing him to miss the first two games as part of the San Francisco 49ers' 3-4 start.

However, that is not the most significant injury of his career. Ever since his rookie season, Kittle has had to deal with a plethora of them, with 2018 being his only clean year:

2017 - Leg injury on Week 9, missed next game

2019 - Knee injury on Week 9, missed the next two games

2020 - Knee injury on Week 1, then broken foot that sent him to IR before he was reactivated on Christmas

2021 - Went to IR with a calf injury early in the season before being reactivated in November

2022 - Aforementioned groin injury that sidelined him for the first two games; however, he still had a career-high 11 touchdown catches

Based on past experience, Kittle could be out against at least the Steelers and Los Angeles Rams, but the coaching staff and management hope this is not the case again.

