George Kittle reveals his tribute to Kobe Bryant during every pre-game routine

Recently, George Kittle discussed his pre-game routine that honors the late Kobe Bryant. On the I Am Athlete podcast, the San Francisco 49ers tight end said he’s very superstitious and that his routine includes a 24-minute salt bath, which is a tribute to one of the numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers:

“I’m a little superstitious... No, I’m very superstitious. It’s terrible. But like, I like to keep the same routine, so I do a kind of a yoga menu. 'Egoscue' is what it’s called. I get my feet, ankles worked on by my training staff. I eat one sweet potato fry the night before I go to bed. Just one. The nice longest one. It tastes the best. I don’t know why I started doing it. We went on like an eight-game winning streak. So, I still do it. I guess I’m superstitious... Go to my room."

"And actually, I find my wife, say goodnight to her, talk to her for a little bit, and I go to my room, and I do an Epsom salt bath for 24 minutes for Kobe because he’s my favorite basketball player growing up, so I was 24 minutes, and during that time, I either listen to an Audible book or read a book. You take out time for yourself.”

Bryant was a 18-time NBA All-Star and a five-time NBA champion who spent his entire 20-year career in the league with the Lakers. His 33,643 points are the fourth-most in NBA history and 5,640 points in the playoffs are the fourth-most all-time.

Tragically, he passed away in a helicopter crash along with eight others, including his daughter Gianna, in January 2020. Bryant was 41 years old.

George Kittle and his NFL career

Kittle was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa.

The tight end had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 with 1,377 yards in 2018 and 1,053 yards in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl both seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

The tight end was limited to eight games in the 2020 season due to injuries to his knee and ankle. In the 2021 season, he made his third Pro Bowl, as he had 71 receptions, 910 yards receiving, and six touchdowns.

The 28-year-old will enter his sixth season in the league with the 49ers when the 2022 season starts.

