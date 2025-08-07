George Kittle reacts as NFL lifts smelling salts ban after player backlash

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a funny reaction to the news that the NFL was lifting the smelling salts ban.Kittle revealed to NFL Network that the NFL was set to ban smelling salts, which he wasn't happy about. Many players weren't happy about it, but the NFL acted quickly and removed the ban not even a day later.&quot;We were not notified of this club policy change before the memo was sent out,&quot; the NFLPA's message said, via ESPN. &quot;To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us.&quot;The players have to bring their own smelling salts as teams won't distribute them anymore. But, Kittle is glad that smelling salts are unbanned.It was a funny GIF that Kittle used as he appears to be thrilled that smelling salts are back, as he revealed to NFL Network, he jokingly contemplated retirement when the ban first happened.&quot;I honestly just came up here to air a grievance,&quot; Kittle said. &quot;Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day...&quot;I considered retirement,&quot; Kittle said, jokingly. &quot;We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That's all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest.&quot;As Kittle said, the NFL and NFLPA needed to find a middle ground, which they ended up doing, as he's glad smelling salts are unbanned.George Kittle is excited for the 49ers' seasonThe San Francisco 49ers had a horrible 2024 season, but George Kittle has expectations for the season.Kittle believes this 49ers team will be much better in 2025, which makes him excited to play football this season.&quot;You get to build that team chemistry,&quot; Kittle said, via USA Today. &quot;I think what our goal is is our offense needs to play at a really high level. We brought back basically everybody, which is pretty fun, and when you have Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, makes me pretty excited to play football.&quot;Kittle recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.The 49ers open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.