  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Kittle
  • George Kittle reacts as NFL lifts smelling salts ban after player backlash

George Kittle reacts as NFL lifts smelling salts ban after player backlash

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 07, 2025 12:31 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
George Kittle reacts as NFL lifts smelling salts ban after player backlash - Source: Imagn

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a funny reaction to the news that the NFL was lifting the smelling salts ban.

Ad

Kittle revealed to NFL Network that the NFL was set to ban smelling salts, which he wasn't happy about. Many players weren't happy about it, but the NFL acted quickly and removed the ban not even a day later.

"We were not notified of this club policy change before the memo was sent out," the NFLPA's message said, via ESPN. "To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The players have to bring their own smelling salts as teams won't distribute them anymore. But, Kittle is glad that smelling salts are unbanned.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

It was a funny GIF that Kittle used as he appears to be thrilled that smelling salts are back, as he revealed to NFL Network, he jokingly contemplated retirement when the ban first happened.

Ad
"I honestly just came up here to air a grievance," Kittle said. "Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day...
"I considered retirement," Kittle said, jokingly. "We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That's all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest."
Ad

As Kittle said, the NFL and NFLPA needed to find a middle ground, which they ended up doing, as he's glad smelling salts are unbanned.

George Kittle is excited for the 49ers' season

The San Francisco 49ers had a horrible 2024 season, but George Kittle has expectations for the season.

Kittle believes this 49ers team will be much better in 2025, which makes him excited to play football this season.

Ad
"You get to build that team chemistry," Kittle said, via USA Today. "I think what our goal is is our offense needs to play at a really high level. We brought back basically everybody, which is pretty fun, and when you have Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, makes me pretty excited to play football."
Ad

Kittle recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

The 49ers open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications