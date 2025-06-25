George Kittle reveals he'll go to prison to win Super Bowl for 49ers, but there's a catch

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is one of the most accomplished TE's in recent football memory. He also has an intense desire to see his team win the ultimate goal in the National Football League.

While appearing on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast earlier in the week, Kittle revealed that he would go to some extreme measures to finally win a Super Bowl Championship. The X profile 'Coach Yac 🗣' uploaded the clip on social media on June 24.

In the video, Kittle outlined how he would go on injured reserve in week 16 of the NFL season and even go to prison if it meant his team would win a Super Bowl.

"I'd go on IR in week 16 for the boys." Kittle said.

However, Kittle did make clear that it would need to be a "white collar" prison. He then continued by detailing a story from his rookie season in the National Football League, when all of the rookies in his draft class went on a tour of the San Quentin Prison, something that was a crazy experience for him.

George Kittle 2024 season review

Kittle had another extraordinary season in the National Football League last year. He was one of the only bright spots in what was a difficult and injured filled campaign in San Francisco. Kittle finished the regular season with 78 receptions for 1,106 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 15 games played for the 49ers.

Over the past decade, Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in all of football in almost every major category. According to Stat Muse, he ranks No. 3 in receptions (538), No. 2 in receiving yards (7,380), and No. 4 in receiving touchdowns (45) over the past ten years.

Now at the age of 31 years old, Kittle has remained one of the best players in the league even as he has progressed in age. With Deebo Samuel no longer with the 49ers franchise, Kittle is expected to be relied on even more in 2025 and moving forward by QB Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

