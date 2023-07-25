For the most part, social media has given fans an insight into the lives of NFL players like George Kittle. But it has also allowed fans to get rather offside when the posting of expensive houses and trips is all they see.

Now, you can't tell people what they can and can't post, and with Claire Kittle, some fans are getting a little offside with what she is posting online.

With her Instagram filled with her trips with George and their celebrations and their life, one fan has had enough and made a lengthy post about it on Reddit. Another fan responded and said that she gives off 'Brittany Mahomes vibes'.

"I think she uses any reason to show off their TN 178 acre property. She seems to be very out there and extroverted and no life outside of her husband. She seems like every WAG she gives me Brittany Mahomes vibes 💀 however she seems likable tho."

Other fans responded to this fan's lengthy post about Claire and had similar thoughts.

So, it appears that not many fans are all too keen on George Kittle's wife Claire and her postings on social media. Now, in reality, what Claire posts is up to her, and if fans don't like it, then they shouldn't follow her on social media.

They can't please everyone, can they?

George Kittle and 49ers aiming for NFC and Super Bowl crown

With the NFC seen as the weakest it has been in recent memory, many consider just three teams as challengers in the conference - Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and the San Francisco 49ers.

For George Kittle and the 49ers, last year's playoff exit at the hands of the Eagles was a bitter pill to swallow, considering they lost two starting quarterbacks and had Christian McCaffrey playing quarterback.

Now with Sam Darnold in the building and Brock Purdy seemingly on track in his recovery, many think the 49ers are the team to beat.

George Kittle is coming off his best season touchdown-wise, as he grabbed 11 last season, and many see him as a big key to what the 49ers could do this season.

The quarterback situation needs to clear itself up, and when it does, the 49ers will be ready to roll, with George Kittle potentially leading the way.

