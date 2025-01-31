With just three days left until the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle's wife Claire cannot stop herself from cheering for the tight end. Claire Kittle recently shared a wholesome message for her husband, as he heads to the Pro Bowl.

On Thursday, Claire posted a picture of her husband on her Instagram Story from their tropical offseason vacation. Along with the TE's snap, the social media influencer shared a three-word message that reflected her excitement for the Pro Bowl.

"Pro bowl baby @gkittle," Claire wrote.

George Kittle's wife Claire delivers 3-word message for Niners TE for Pro Bowl games (image credit: instagram/clairekittle)

Even though George looks forward to participating in the event, their excitement isn't the same as making it to the Super Bowl. Unlike last season, the 49ers didn't make it to the playoffs this year and ended with a disappointing 6-11 record.

George Kittle's wife Claire expressed 'disappointment' over 49ers elimination from Super Bowl race

The 2024 season didn't go as planned for the San Francisco 49ers, as they failed to qualify for the NFL playoffs. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly in December, Claire Kittle expressed her disappointment over the 49ers losing their ticket to the Super Bowl.

"We have such a great group of guys and they all really love each other and hang out outside of football," Claire said. "They just enjoy spending time with each other and keeping that positive light. They genuinely enjoy one another. That’s always good because that is definitely not the case in every locker room.

"They’re competitors, they’re professional athletes. They want to win and want to be successful. So yeah, of course, there’s some level of disappointment. But you just take it as a learning experience and you try to really capitalize on the moments that you have left because each year is so vastly different."

Despite not making it to the Super Bowl, George Kittle succeeded in breaking New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski's record for most receiving yards per game. Claire cheered for him as the couple celebrated the accomplishment together.

