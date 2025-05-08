George Kittle’s wife Claire drops 3-word message for Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo on her Parisian-themed baby shower

George Kittle's wife Claire reacted on Instagram to Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo's memorable baby shower ceremony. The 49ers running back organized a glamorous Parisian-themed ceremony with his wife in Rhode Island on May 4.

On Wednesday, Olivia Culpo officially shared a video of the beautiful ceremony on her Instagram account. She expressed her gratitude for the arrangements in the caption while also thanking the people for attending the program.

George Kittle's wife, Claire, reshared the reel on her Instagram story with a sweet three-word message for Culpo.

"Most gorgeous momma❤️" Claire wrote in the IG story.

George Kittle’s wife Claire drops a message for Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo on her Parisian-themed baby shower/@clairekittle

The ceremony was also attended by some other 49ers players' partners, including Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin and Trent Nelson Taylor's wife, Sarah Taylor. Claire Kittle posted a picture on her Instagram account with other WAGs posing with Olivia Culpo.

"My favorite are girls trips. Thank you Olivia Culpo for giving us a reason to all get together again @sarahjctaylor @kristinjuszczyk," Claire wrote in the caption of the IG post.

George Kittle’s wife Claire drops a message for Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo on her Parisian-themed baby shower/@clairekittle

All the ladies posed for a beautiful picture with Olivia standing in front of a decorated teddy bear.

Kristin Juszczyk even reacted to Culpo's post on IG, writing:

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful mama!! Can’t wait for baby McCaffrey to get here!!!"

NFL WAGs reacted to Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo on her Parisian-themed baby shower/@oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey walked down the aisle in 2024, and they are preparing to welcome their first child in 2025.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia reveals the reason for choosing Rhode Island for the baby shower

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Olivia Culpo candidly reflected on deciding the venue for her baby shower. She called it a "special" place and explained the reason.

"Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart," Culpo said. "It’s where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives."

Olivia Culpo was born in Cranston, Rhode Island. She spent her childhood at the place, and it's a special place for her. She was the Miss Rhode Island Universe in 2012.

