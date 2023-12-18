George Kittle's wife Claire flaunts stunning 49ers outfit ahead of Week 15 Cardinals clash

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was not exactly the best player against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, having only two catches for 54 yards. But his team won the game to officially clinch the NFC West, and that was all that mattered.

He had his wife, Claire, as moral support. She cheered for him from the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, in a black bra top bearing 85 (his jersey number); a red, white, and gold 49ers jacket; and white wide-legged pants.

George Kittle's wife Claire

George Kittle pushing for Christian McCaffrey as 2023 NFL MVP

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey continues to show why he should be the 2023 MVP, and he has a major supporter in none other than George Kittle.

The running back scored thrice in Sunday's game: two catches and one rush, increasing his touchdown total to 20 (13 rushing and seven receiving)—a very prolific stat by all means, and that is not to include his record-tying streak.

This has arguably put him in the conversation for the Most Valuable Player award, and his four-time Pro Bowl teammate fully supports his case.

Speaking after the game, Kittle explained why:

“All the things that he is doing for us in the run game and the pass game, and just absolutely elite every Sunday, scoring touchdowns - it’s pretty impressive. He is unguardable, and he’s the most unique position in football. He’s elite, and there’s no one in the world like him.”

Speaking of Brock Purdy, even he could only marvel at McCaffrey's exemplary form:

“We look up to him and his toughness. He sets the standard and we follow his lead. He does everything. In my eyes, that’s the MVP."

The man himself also spoke, calling the division title "important":

"It's a big step for us. Everybody knows where we want to be and we know that each week you have to bring your best ball... so the standards got to continue to rise."

The 49ers next host the Baltimore Ravens, who clinched the AFC's first playoff spot by winning at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Day. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.