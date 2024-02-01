George Kittle's wife Claire grows emotional over 49ers TE's crucial pep talk before NFC title win

While George Kittle has been regarded as one of the NFL’s best tight ends, untoward circumstances have prevented him from winning a Super Bowl. He has experienced it all, from losing in the actual game to playing only eight games in 2020 due to a broken foot.

Just when they had a chance to reach the Super Bowl again, quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury during last year’s NFC Championship Game. His past shortcomings make him more appreciative of his opportunities.

Because he knows the San Francisco 49ers can get limited opportunities, the All-Pro tight end motivates his teammates to give it their all. He uses pre-game speeches to fire up those who line up with him, making his wife, Claire Kittle, emotional:

"Emotional again getting to listen to him during these moments."

She chose the video from George Kittle’s mic’d-up moment for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. As one of the longest-tenured members of the team, he said to his teammates before the fourth quarter:

“Make them feel you every rep. Go harder than them, go longer, be more physical, set your f**king will upon them. Be the f**king best ever, 15 minutes. ... The best you’ve ever given, right now.”

Here’s his full mic’d-up video, courtesy of the 49ers’ official account on X (formerly Twitter).

His words rallied the Niners to score 10 fourth-quarter points, enough to snatch a three-point win and a trip to Super Bowl LVIII. Conversely, the 49ers defense completed a critical fourth-down stop before a drive that ended with an Elijah Mitchell touchdown.

While Kittle finished with two catches for 27 yards, he helped block for San Francisco’s three rushing touchdowns. The victory also allows him to settle unfinished business with the Kansas City Chiefs.

George Kittle can help write the perfect ending to a fantastic season

Kittle is one of four 49ers players on offense to collect over 1,000 yards from scrimmage during the regular season. After surviving the challenge the Lions and the Green Bay Packers brought, the Niners will face the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

The tight end from Iowa remembers that game very well, especially how Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 21 fourth-quarter points to win the title. George Kittle doesn’t want to experience that feeling again.

This time, he and the 49ers want a sweet ending after knocking on the door in three of the past four seasons. Like he said, he will give it his all to finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy.