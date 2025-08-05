George Kittle's wife, Claire, issues 2-word complaint about 49ers star TE's Madden 26 rating

George Kittle's wife, Claire, reacted to the NFL tight end's EA Sports Madden 26 ratings. The San Francisco 49ers tight end had an amazing outing in 2024 and is gearing up for his ninth season.Ahead of that, Rubicon Talent shared the list of players included in the Madden 26 rankings, in an Instagram post on Monday. Kittle was given an overall rating of 98. He earned 98 in toughness, 97 in awareness, 95 in catches and 94 in stamina and is the highest-rated tight end.Claire reshared the post on Instagram story with a two-word caption.“100 tbh,” she wrote.George Kittle's wife Claire Instagram story ss@clairekittleJa'Marr Chase earned 99 overall points in the EA Sports Madden NFL 26, while Josh Allen had 99 points. The other players with 99 overall points are Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson, Lane Johnson, Saquon Barkley and Myles Garrett.With 96 overall points, Maxx Crosby is the fourth-highest-rated edge rusher, while Jayden Daniels is the 10th-highest-rated quarterback with 85 overall points on the list.George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shares their Lake Tahoe outing before start of seasonGeorge Kittle spent most of his time this offseason with his wife, Claire. Last month, he played in the golf tournament, the American Century Championship, in Lake Tahoe.His wife also accompanied him, and they spent some downtime by the lakeside along with Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin. On July 26, Claire Kittle shared an Instagram reel with her husband, Kyle and Kristin, giving a glimpse of their fun-filled outing.&quot;Our last hoorah before 🏈,&quot; Claire wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the clip, Kittle’s wife is seen having a good time. They enjoyed meals and also shared a few clips from the greens. The reel was shared with Justin Bieber’s &quot;Daisies&quot; song.This offseason, George Kittle enjoyed a vacation with his wife in Burgundy, France, and also visited Paris. They spent time in Big Sky, Montana, and attended the Tight End University event in June.Kittle is gearing up for his next season with the San Francisco 49ers, which starts on Sept. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. Before the regular season, the NFL team will face the Denver Broncos on Aug. 10, the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 17 and the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 24.