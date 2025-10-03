  • home icon
  George Kittle's wife Claire Kittle shares comfy yet stylish look to support 49ers as San Francisco takes over LA Rams [PHOTO]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 03, 2025 16:01 GMT
WNBA: AUG 31 Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
George Kittle's wife Claire showed off her gameday look.- Source: Getty

George Kittle's wife, Claire, showed off her gameday style ahead of Thursday night's primetime matchup. Claire showed a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story of the comfortable look that showed her fandom for the San Francisco 49ers.

Claire Kittle had a dark gray short-sleeved shirt that featured the San Francisco 49ers logo, helmet and a football on the front. She paired the look with light washed jeans and silver heels.

Claire Kittle shared her gameday look on Thursday. (Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the NFC West division rival Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime. The 49ers continue to lead the division with a 4-1 record and are expected to get tight end George Kittle before next week's game against the Buccaneers.

Seeing as the 49ers offense has been ravaged with injuries the last few weeks, getting a key target like Kittle back would be an accomplishment.

George Kittle's wife Claire shared excitement for reunion with friends

George Kittle hasn't played since the first week of the season after he suffered a hamstring injury. His wife, Claire, still attends each game, showing her support for the San Francisco 49ers until the tight end returns.

On Sunday, Claire was able to share some quality time with friends whom she hadn't seen in a while. She shared a series of photos from the game in an Instagram post on Thursday. She also shared her gratitude for the friendships they have made through the tight end's NFL career.

"It was a homecoming weekend 🥰Got to spend quality time with some pivotal people in our life, back where it all began ❤️ thankful for the relationships this football world has given us," Claire Kittle wrote in her Instagram caption.
She shared a special reunion with former San Francisco 49ers' tight end Levine Toilolo and his wife Stephanie. Along with current teammates and fellow San Francisco 49ers wags, Kristin Juszczyk and Sarah Taylor.

Claire Kittle's gameday look for the Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars featured a throwback 49ers jacket. She paired the look with white and red knee-high boots and white sunglasses.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
