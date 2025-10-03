George Kittle's wife Claire Kittle shares comfy yet stylish look to support 49ers as San Francisco takes over LA Rams [PHOTO]

George Kittle's wife, Claire, showed off her gameday style ahead of Thursday night's primetime matchup. Claire showed a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story of the comfortable look that showed her fandom for the San Francisco 49ers. Claire Kittle had a dark gray short-sleeved shirt that featured the San Francisco 49ers logo, helmet and a football on the front. She paired the look with light washed jeans and silver heels. Claire Kittle shared her gameday look on Thursday. (Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)The San Francisco 49ers defeated the NFC West division rival Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime. The 49ers continue to lead the division with a 4-1 record and are expected to get tight end George Kittle before next week's game against the Buccaneers.Seeing as the 49ers offense has been ravaged with injuries the last few weeks, getting a key target like Kittle back would be an accomplishment.George Kittle's wife Claire shared excitement for reunion with friendsGeorge Kittle hasn't played since the first week of the season after he suffered a hamstring injury. His wife, Claire, still attends each game, showing her support for the San Francisco 49ers until the tight end returns. On Sunday, Claire was able to share some quality time with friends whom she hadn't seen in a while. She shared a series of photos from the game in an Instagram post on Thursday. She also shared her gratitude for the friendships they have made through the tight end's NFL career. &quot;It was a homecoming weekend 🥰Got to spend quality time with some pivotal people in our life, back where it all began ❤️ thankful for the relationships this football world has given us,&quot; Claire Kittle wrote in her Instagram caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a special reunion with former San Francisco 49ers' tight end Levine Toilolo and his wife Stephanie. Along with current teammates and fellow San Francisco 49ers wags, Kristin Juszczyk and Sarah Taylor.Claire Kittle's gameday look for the Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars featured a throwback 49ers jacket. She paired the look with white and red knee-high boots and white sunglasses.