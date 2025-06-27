George Kittle’s wife Claire reveals her special mission for Tight End University’s ladies' luncheon feat. Taylor Swift

Alongside the Xs and Os, a different tradition has quietly taken root at Tight Ends University that George Kittle’s wife, Claire, has nurtured with purpose. Tight End University is the off-season summit co-founded in 2021 by George Kittle, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, and retired Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen.

Claire Kittle spearheads the TEU Ladies Luncheon, an annual gathering designed to bring together the partners and families of NFL players. This year, they had a special guest, as Taylor Swift was in attendance. Claire Kittle discussed the luncheon's success with PEOPLE.

"This is our fifth year and every year it has just grown in every way," Claire told PEOPLE. "More guys are coming and then bringing their wives and their girlfriends, so that number has just naturally grown every single year."

Kittle noted one area of key importance to her:

"It's important to me to highlight the women, too, and kind of spoil them, because obviously the men are in the light all the time."

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The fifth Ladies Luncheon unfolded on June 24 at the Coa Rooftop Bar in Nashville’s Canopy Hotel. Brands including Stoney Clover Lane, Zenni Optical, and The Spark Collection contributed special activations for the occasion, while Leigh Taylor PR+ presented the event.

Taylor Swift joins the celebration at Tight End University

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

This year, however, it wasn’t only NFL stars drawing attention. Pop icon Taylor Swift joined Kelce for the festivities in Nashville, capping the week with an impromptu performance of “Shake It Off” during a TEU concert at Brooklyn Bowl. Photos of Swift mingling with Claire and Kara Olsen, Greg’s wife, quickly spread across social media.

For George Kittle, Swift’s presence felt almost like the punchline of a long-running inside joke. He had previously recounted, during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," how he once stayed near Swift’s Rhode Island home. He was attending Christian McCaffrey’s wedding and jokingly asked Kelce if she’d left a spare key.

Swift’s connections to the 49ers run deeper still. Earlier in the year, she appeared at a playoff game wearing a custom jacket by Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband, Kyle, plays fullback for San Francisco. She even remarked that quarterback Brock Purdy had given her “fits” during the 49ers’ overtime Super Bowl clash with Kansas City.

Beyond camaraderie, Tight End University has also made an impact off the field. In 2024 alone, the program raised over $900,000 for charitable initiatives, reinforcing its role as more than just a football clinic.

