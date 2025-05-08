George Kittle's wife Claire sends 3-word message for Rihanna as pop star debuts third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, reacted to Rihanna’s third pregnancy announcement at the 2025 Met Gala. On Thursday, she posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories showing the “Diamonds” singer in a gray hat, two-piece set, gray socks and pointy heels.

The screenshot also included a message from another user, reflecting on Rihanna’s timeline and encouraging women to move at their own pace. The user wrote that Rihanna, at 37, reminded women in their thirties that they “have time,” despite societal pressures.

Claire added her own caption at the bottom of the post, writing,

“A flexxxx hunniiii”

Rihanna's partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, is a co-chair of this year’s event. The couple is already parents to two children: RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.

Rocky spoke to reporters at the event, saying the moment “feels amazing” and that they’re both “happy.” He called the support they’ve received a “blessing” and noted how they have felt love from others, via AP News.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said she was “shockingly feeling OK” and not overwhelmed during her third pregnancy.

In past interviews, Rihanna has reflected on her journey into motherhood, saying the experience has completely changed how she sees life.

George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, picks her Met Gala faves

Claire Kittle shared her favorite Met Gala looks on Instagram Stories. She reposted photos of Zendaya, Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter, adding one word to sum it all up: “Obsessed.”

As for George Kittle, he signed a four-year deal worth $76.4M, making him the highest-paid tight end. He’s been with San Francisco since 2017.

The team also has to figure out what to do with QB Brock Purdy. His rookie deal is ending soon, and he wants a better contract. NFL insider Mike Florio said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the team might only offer Purdy a two-year deal.

The 49ers also have other QBs on the roster, including Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke and Tanner Mordecai.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

