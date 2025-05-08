George Kittle's wife Claire sends 3-word message for Rihanna as pop star debuts third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, reacted to Rihanna’s third pregnancy announcement at the 2025 Met Gala. On Thursday, she posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories showing the “Diamonds” singer in a gray hat, two-piece set, gray socks and pointy heels.
The screenshot also included a message from another user, reflecting on Rihanna’s timeline and encouraging women to move at their own pace. The user wrote that Rihanna, at 37, reminded women in their thirties that they “have time,” despite societal pressures.
Claire added her own caption at the bottom of the post, writing,
“A flexxxx hunniiii”
Rihanna's partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, is a co-chair of this year’s event. The couple is already parents to two children: RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.
Rocky spoke to reporters at the event, saying the moment “feels amazing” and that they’re both “happy.” He called the support they’ve received a “blessing” and noted how they have felt love from others, via AP News.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said she was “shockingly feeling OK” and not overwhelmed during her third pregnancy.
In past interviews, Rihanna has reflected on her journey into motherhood, saying the experience has completely changed how she sees life.
George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, picks her Met Gala faves
Claire Kittle shared her favorite Met Gala looks on Instagram Stories. She reposted photos of Zendaya, Katy Perry and Sabrina Carpenter, adding one word to sum it all up: “Obsessed.”
As for George Kittle, he signed a four-year deal worth $76.4M, making him the highest-paid tight end. He’s been with San Francisco since 2017.
The team also has to figure out what to do with QB Brock Purdy. His rookie deal is ending soon, and he wants a better contract. NFL insider Mike Florio said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the team might only offer Purdy a two-year deal.
The 49ers also have other QBs on the roster, including Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke and Tanner Mordecai.
