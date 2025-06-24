George Kittle's wife Claire sends 3-word message as Travis Kelce links up with 49ers TE at Tight End University event

George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen are hosting their "Tight End University" for the fifth year. Tight ends from across the National Football League meet in Nashville, Tennessee, to participate in drills, practices and social/networking opportunities as well.

On Monday, the tight ends arrived in Nashville for the event along with their significant others. Claire Kittle shared a photo of her husband along with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen at the opening night event. She reshared the photo along with the caption,

"My favorite boys."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Claire Kittle shared a photo of husband George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen at the "Tight End University."(Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tight End University is an opportunity for tight ends across the league to come together and work on their skills. George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen launched the first event back in 2021, and every tight end in the league is granted an invite.

Trending

This year, 72 tight ends are expected to participate in the three-day event that will take place on the campus of Vanderbilt University.

George Kittle's wife, Claire, declared he was "People's Tight End" after contract extension

Tight end George Kittle signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason that will keep him in the San Francisco Bay Area for several years. Kittle signed a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league with a yearly salary of around $19 million.

Claire Kittle shared her excitement and pride for her husband in a post on Instagram. She shared a glimpse of the six-time Pro Bowl tight end signing his new contract extension, and in the caption on the social media platform, she also proclaimed he was the "People's Tight End".

"Beyond proud of you@gkittle you’ve manifested this ❤️The Peoples TE is back again!"-Claire wrote

The tight end was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has played eight seasons with the 49ers, making two Super Bowl appearances with the team and being named a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.