George Kittle's wife Claire sends 3-word message as Travis Kelce links up with 49ers TE at Tight End University event

George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen are hosting their "Tight End University" for the fifth year. Tight ends from across the National Football League meet in Nashville, Tennessee, to participate in drills, practices and social/networking opportunities as well.
On Monday, the tight ends arrived in Nashville for the event along with their significant others. Claire Kittle shared a photo of her husband along with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen at the opening night event. She reshared the photo along with the caption,
"My favorite boys."
Tight End University is an opportunity for tight ends across the league to come together and work on their skills. George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen launched the first event back in 2021, and every tight end in the league is granted an invite.
This year, 72 tight ends are expected to participate in the three-day event that will take place on the campus of Vanderbilt University.
George Kittle's wife, Claire, declared he was "People's Tight End" after contract extension
Tight end George Kittle signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason that will keep him in the San Francisco Bay Area for several years. Kittle signed a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league with a yearly salary of around $19 million.
Claire Kittle shared her excitement and pride for her husband in a post on Instagram. She shared a glimpse of the six-time Pro Bowl tight end signing his new contract extension, and in the caption on the social media platform, she also proclaimed he was the "People's Tight End".
"Beyond proud of you@gkittle you’ve manifested this ❤️The Peoples TE is back again!"-Claire wrote
The tight end was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has played eight seasons with the 49ers, making two Super Bowl appearances with the team and being named a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro.
