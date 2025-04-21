San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, turned heads at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on Sunday with a look that paid tribute to wrestling icon Steve Austin. She wore a vintage rattlesnake tee with snake-print boots, silver jewelry and a high bun.

Claire posted a picture on her Instagram stories of giving a thumbs up at the event. Her caption read:

“I love it here 🤣.”

George Kittle's wife Claire sends 4-word message after attending WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, (IG/clairekittle)

Claire and George were among several celebrities in the crowd at Allegiant Stadium. The two-night event brought in thousands of fans and featured multiple high-profile appearances. Other NFL figures attended as well. Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs showed up with girlfriend Nicole Anderson in WWE-themed outfits.

WrestleMania 41 saw major developments inside the ring. John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to claim the undisputed WWE Championship. The win marked Cena’s 17th world title, passing Ric Flair’s record of 16. It was reportedly Cena’s final WrestleMania appearance.

The two-night event also included appearances by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

George Kittle and wife Claire go full Western in all-black ‘villain’ look at teammate’s wedding amid offseason run

George Kittle and his wife Claire kept their offseason appearances strong, attending teammate George Odum’s wedding in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month. The event had a Western theme, and the couple chose an all-black “villain” look for the occasion. Claire posted the images on her Instagram stories.

George Kittle and wife Claire go full Western in all-black ‘villain’ look at teammate’s wedding amid offseason run, (IG/clairekittle)

The Niners TE recorded 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight TDs last year.

Kittle and Claire have stayed active during the break, making the most of the offseason events together.

