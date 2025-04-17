George Kittle's wife Claire shares 49ers TE's wholesome pet-dad moment

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire have been enjoying the downtime during the NFL offseason. The couple spends the majority of their offseason in Nashville, Tennessee, along with their dogs.

On Wednesday, Claire Kittle shared a sweet moment of George Kittle in full "dog dad" mode. The photo on Claire Kittle's Instagram Story showed the San Francisco 49ers tight end hugging two of his dogs while sitting on the couch.

"Papa @gkittle"-Claire Kittle wrote on Instagram.

Claire Kittle shared a sweet photo of husband George and their dogs. (Photo via Instagram Story)

George Kittle can be seen wearing a Nashville Predators jersey, a team that he is an avid fan of. Throughout the offseason, the Kittles are regularly in attendance at Nashville Predators hockey games during the NFL offseason.

George Kittle and wife Claire took romantic trip to Paris

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, recently took a romantic trip to Paris, France. At the end of March 2025, the couple each shared a carousel of photos from their trip to the "City of Love."

The San Francisco 49ers tight end shared a photo and a sweet caption about enjoying Paris with his wife.

"Paris and Burgundy with my love! ❤️🍷"-Kittle wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story.

The front photo showed the couple on a boat, cruising along the iconic Seine with the famous Eiffel Tower as the perfect backdrop. The couple also enjoyed time at a vineyard, where they enjoyed wine as well as the architecture of Paris.

The couple first met while students at the University of Iowa, as George played on the Hawkeyes football team and Claire on the women's basketball team. They got engaged in August 2018 and then got married in a small ceremony in April 2019, despite originally planning for a large scale celebration.

The couple then celebrated their nuptials with a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

