George Kittle's wife Claire shares 6-year-old wholesome picture for couple's wedding anniversary 

George Kittle's wife Claire celebrated their sixth anniversary by sharing pictures of their wedding day on social media. The pair, who have known each other since their freshman year in college, has marked a major milestone in their relationship.

Ad

George Kittle's wife Claire reshared her wedding post from 2019 on her Instagram story to celebrate their anniversary. She, however, reshared the six-year-old post without any caption.

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another Instagram story, Claire Kittle uploaded a black and white picture with her husband along with a caption where she wished the NFL star on their anniversary.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Happy 6 year wedding anniversary my love @gkittle," Claire wrote.

Ad

Trending

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

George Kittle also celebrated the anniversary and also posted an old picture of the couple. Sharing the story, he wrote:

"Together for 12+"

Still from George Kittle's Instagram story/@gkittle

Meanwhile, in another Instagram story, George Kittle posted a beautiful snap of his wife enjoying a drink.

"My wiiiiife. Happy anniversary @clairekittle❤️ 6 years married ....," he wrote.

Still from George Kittle's Instagram story/@gkittle

Ad

George Kittle and Claire are college sweethearts, having started dating in their freshman year while attending the University of Iowa in 2012, their romance has blossomed over the years.

Claire has been his backbone through ups and downs and is an avid supporter of her husband and often attends his NFL games.

George Kittle and Claire enjoy a vacation in France during the offseason

Ahead of their anniversary, during this NFL offseason, George Kittle and his wife Claire enjoyed a vacation in France. Claire shared about her outing on Instagram.

Ad

On April 2, she posted a few snaps of the couple from their vacation in Beaune, Burgundy. She posted a slew of pictures, giving a glimpse of the beautiful location of her vacation destination.

Ad

Meanwhile, last week, she shared another Instagram post from her vacation in Paris. Sharing the post, she wrote:

"From Paris with love ❤️💌🫶🏼"

From her Paris trip, Claire Kittle posted a romantic picture of kissing her husband with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The Kittle couple twinned in matching black outfits for their offseason vacation in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles