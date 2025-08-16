George Kittle's wife Claire shares candid reaction to 49ers TE's rank on NFL Top 100 list, beating Travis Kelce

George Kittle has been named in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list. He is ranked 31st on the list ahead of Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who settled in 37th place, and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons, ranked 36th, among others.The 49ers' Instagram account shared a post revealing his ranking. His wife, Claire Kittle, reshared it on her Instagram story on Friday, along with a hilarious caption cheering him on.“Oh so you mean 1. Cool cool cool cool cool,” she wrote.George Kittle's wife Claire's reaction @clairekittleThe Niners also dropped a video montage of George Kittle, recapping the memorable moments from his last season. The clip also featured a special appearance from NFL stars who praised the 31-year-old for his remarkable season.San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy also featured in the video and talked about the tight end.&quot;Energetic and explosive,” Purdy said (at 1:15 onwards):“You get the ball in his hands, man, he can run past guys, break tackles. And he’s funny. On the sideline, he’s asking me for some Toyotas and talking about commercials and stuff, like, mid-game. And I’m like, ‘Bro, lock in.'”George Kittle had an impressive season in 2024. He caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and recorded eight touchdowns as he made Second Team All-Pro. However, he slipped down 17 spots on the list from No. 14 to 31.Despite Kittle's production, last season was tough for the 49ers as they finished just 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.George Kittle’s wife Claire shares snaps of Lake Tahoe outing ahead of the new seasonGeorge Kittle spent his offseason exploring new places with his wife, Claire Kittle. He also played in the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe last month, and his wife joined him to support him.On July 22, Claire shared a glimpse of their outing on her Instagram handle with a caption:&quot;Lake Tahoe moments&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a few vacation snaps of them. In the first slide, Kittle kissed his wife, who wore a yellow co-ord set. It was followed by a picture of them from the greens. Claire also posted a few more snaps of the couple exploring Lake Tahoe.This offseason, they spent time in France and also at Big Sky, Montana, for vacation.