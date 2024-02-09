George Kittle's wife Claire unveils Super Bowl seating plan in conversation with Kelly Stafford

George Kittle has the opportunity to win his first Super Bowl. Coincidentally, he and the San Francisco 49ers can add the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy against the team that defeated them four years ago: the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the veteran tight end is preparing with his squad for Super Bowl 58, his wife, Claire Kittle, chatted with Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, on the February 9 episode of “The Morning After with Kelly & Hank.”

During the half-hour conversation, Kittle revealed their location at Allegiant Stadium for the big game on February 11. The former University of Iowa women’s basketball player said:

“We just got the tickets from the team. We’re in the low bowl.”

The low bowls are typically the seats near the field or the sections close to the action. Therefore, George Kittle’s wife won’t be in a suite. After this revelation, Stafford commented:

“Well, at least you are down there. I feel usually the team tickets suck. People think tickets are free during the season, which they’re not.”

However, the prices for this game are exponentially higher than regular season or early playoff games. According to a February 8 article by CBS News’ Kate Gibson, the cheapest face-value tickets sold by the league is at $2,000. Average ticket prices dropped slightly, but it’s still $8,600 from the previous $9,300 average.

Kelly Stafford added:

“When those prices hit, I thought about you guys because you walk around, people know who you are. I think it’s smart to bring some bigger men with you. Not that I think you can’t handle yourself. I know you can.”

Kittle said she would attend Super Bowl 58 with her parents, her husband’s family, and her 6-foot-7 younger brother, Tyler Till, who played college basketball for the Hawkeyes. They will also sit next to the Juszczyks: Kyle’s wife, Kristin, who gained widespread recognition for her designs, and Kyle’s brothers, Brandon and Sean.

Meanwhile, Kelly Stafford would understand Claire Kittle’s plight because she watched her husband and the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

George Kittle and the 49ers are away from the distractions of Las Vegas

During the interview, Stafford mentioned that she expects the players are not too close to the action in Vegas:

“I expect the team hotel is off the Strip.”

George Kittle’s wife responded:

“Yes, it’s in Henderson. So, it’s like (a) 30, 40-minute drive.”

Being away from the bright lights of Las Vegas should help George Kittle and the 49ers focus on their preparations for Super Bowl 58. But before this clash with the Chiefs, the tight end recognized his wife by wearing a shirt with her on the design before the NFC Championship Game versus the Detroit Lions.

The support from Claire, a former athlete, helped Kittle tally 1,020 yards and six touchdowns this season. Those numbers earned him a First Team All-Pro selection, the second of his career.