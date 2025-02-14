George Kittle shares adorable pictures with wife Claire in special Valentine's outfits

NFL player George Kittle shared cute Valentine’s Day pictures with his wife, Claire, on Instagram. The San Francisco 49ers star and his wife wore matching black Chubbies pajamas with pink designs as they sat on their couch. Their three dogs were happily included in the pictures.

Kittle added a fun caption, joking:

“Ok, but why didn’t Chubbies send us matching Valentine’s pajama sets for the dogs? 😘🐾🐶🐶"

Their first dog, a Bernedoodle named Deenie, is special to them because she is named after Claire’s great-grandmother. They adopted two more dogs, both Great Pyrenees-Golden Retriever mixes.

George and Claire met at the University of Iowa and started dating soon. In 2018, the lovebirds eloped and had a small wedding. Since then, they have been inseparable.

The NFL star's wife, who once played basketball, had to stop due to an injury. Now, she runs a blog and social media page called “Letty Set Go,” where she shares fashion tips, life stories and more.

Claire Kittle hailed George Kittle for winning 'Salute to Service' Award

San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle received a special honor, winning the 2024 Salute to Service Award from USAA. This award is given to NFL players who show great support for the military. He was recognized during the NFL Honors event at Super Bowl LIX (Chiefs vs. Eagles) week in New Orleans.

Naturally, his wife, Claire Kittle, was overjoyed and shared her excitement on Instagram. She wrote:

"So proud of you George Kittle, what an honor it was to watch you win the Salute to Service award 💙."

Claire also posted a sweet picture of the two of them alongside. In the snapshot, the 49ers star looks dapper in a robin blue suit set. Claire impressed in an off-shoulder white dress.

George Kittle has done a lot for military members and their families. He invites service members to 49ers games, donates tickets and has given over $250,000 to military charities.

He also created a mental health app for veterans and shared their stories on his podcast. Since many of his family members served in the military, this cause is very much close to his heart.

