George Kittle shares shirtless video of Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk’s prep for Super Bowl matchup vs Chiefs

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers escaped a major scare in the NFC championship game as they won the game after trailing 24-7 at the end of the first half.

Kittle, who was a member of the 49ers team that lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2020, will have the opportunity to avenge that loss on February 11.

The 49ers and Chiefs both have one week off to prepare for the Super Bowl, and Kittle recently shared a video of Christain McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk. The 49ers' running back and wide receiver were seen shirtless, prepping for the game while also practicing their golf swings.

George Kittle's Instagram Story feat. Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk

In the comeback win over the Detroit Lions, McCaffrey scored two rushing touchdowns and continued to prove why he is an MVP candidate this season. Juszczyk and Kittle also made some significant plays as the 49ers put up 27 unanswered points to erase the deficit and put the pressure back on the Lions.

Apart from training with his teammates, Kittle was also seen at the Golden State Warriors game tonight with his wife Claire.

George Kittle and the 49ers will face a very tough challenge at Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Playing in a Super Bowl is a dream of every player and George Kittle will be playing in his second one next week. Back in 2020, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win the Super Bowl 31-20.

Both Kittle and Juszczyk were on the wrong side of that result and will hope to help their team in getting over Patrick Mahomes. In that loss, Kittle had four receptions for 36 yards while the star fullback scored a touchdown and had three receptions for 39 yards.

Since getting drafted in 2017, the 49ers' tight end is 0-3 against the Chiefs. It will be fascinating to see how the 49ers fare against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, as they aim to overcome their past failures with a new quarterback in Brock Purdy leading the charge.