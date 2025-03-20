George Kittle turns personal paparazzi as wife Claire stuns in leopard print bodysuit during their European trip

George Kittle showcased his eye for photography while on vacation with his wife, Claire. The couple recently went to Europe during the NFL offseason.

Ad

On Wednesday, March 19, Claire Kittle posted pictures and videos on her Instagram story, sharing details about their outing. She also posted a snap captured by her husband on her Instagram story.

Claire posed in a leopard-print jumpsuit with snow in the background, wearing stylish goggles, a black jacket, and black boots. She tagged her husband in the picture along with a camera with a flash emoji.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Claire Kittle has shared several other pictures and videos of the trip. In another snap, she was seen posing with George Kittle. She styled herself in a black top and accessorized with a pendant featuring the letter "K." Meanwhile, George was holding her from the back, smiling for the picture in a grey tank shirt paired with a cap that had an overlay text reading:

Ad

Trending

"Hey, I'm here for you."

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

In another Instagram story, Claire Kittle gave fans a glimpse of their vacation in the snow. She posted a video with George while enjoying a trip to a snowy mountain. Both of them styled their outfits with jackets and goggles for the outing.

Ad

George wore a red and blue jacket, a black cap, and shades, while Claire stunned in a black jacket over a yellow-pink top, twinning with her husband as she also featured black shades.

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

Claire Kittle is relatively active on Instagram and has more than 393K followers on the social media platform.

Ad

George Kittle cheers for Kyle Juszczyk returning to the 49ers

In a dramatic turn, Kyle Juszczyk has rejoined the 49ers after being released from the team. He was initially released on March 11 but signed a two-year extension contract with the team on March 19. The 49ers took to its Instagram account to welcome Juszczyk along with a three-word caption saying:

"Run it back."

Ad

Ad

George Kittle, who has been associated with the 49ers since 2017, reshared his team’s post on his Instagram story to cheer for his teammate. Interestingly, his wife Claire also reshared the post on her Instagram stories without any caption.

Still from George Kittle and his wife Claire's Instagram stories/@clairekittle@gkittle

Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle have been playing together for the 49ers for the last seven years and will continue their journey with the team in 2025 as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.