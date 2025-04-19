George Kittle and wife Claire express excitement for WrestleMania night out

George Kittle and his wife, Claire, have been making the best of their offseason. The couple had recently had a vacation in Europe, and following that, they are highly excited for WrestleMania.

On Friday, Claire Kittle shared a picture with her husband, George, on her Instagram account. She posted a snap of them posing side by side for a selfie, and in the caption of the post, Claire talked about the NFL star's excitement for WrestleMania. She wrote:

"My excited boy for WrestleMania"

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

The 2025 WrestleMania will take place in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium. It will be held on April 19 and 20.

George Kittle’s wife Claire offers a rare peek into her scenic mountain trip

On April 9, Claire Kittle shared a few snaps of her enjoying a vacation in the mountains with her friends. She had visited the Big Sky in Montana.

She has posted a slew of pictures with her girl gang along with the caption that says:

"Better late than never post lol 🏔️🍾🥂🤍 My Stephy girl you’re so easy to celebrate, thank you for bringing us to the mountains. I love you sisters."

Claire Kittle stole the limelight in the post with her glamorous pictures. She was styled in a beautiful blue shirt while posing with the snowy mountains in the background. She had her hair open while wearing a big woolen jacket and accessorized the look with silver earrings and a brown purse.

She had posted pictures of her having fun with her friends and also of the stars, along with some other snaps of her enjoying the view.

Meanwhile, during this season, George Kittle and Claire had a vacation in Paris. On April 4, Claire had posted a few romantic pictures with her husband from their vacation.

George Kittle and Claire had a boat ride on a river and posted a beautiful snap of them kissing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. In another picture, Claire posed in a glamorous black coat and blue jeans, pairing up the look with a black sling bag and goggles. Along with that, she also posted a few other pictures and videos of their memorable time together in Paris.

George Kittle and Claire also visited Burgundy this offseason. On April 1, Claire posted a few pictures of their trip to the French city.

Claire Kittle often keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day life. She has over 392K followers on Instagram.

