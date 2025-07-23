George Kittle and wife Claire receive wholesome reaction from WWE icon Nikki Bella on Lake Tahoe vacay recap

WWE star Nikki Bella reacted to George Kittle's wife Claire's social media post. The San Francisco 49ers tight end competed at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe and spent some time with his family and friends.On Monday, Kittle's wife shared a few pictures of the outing on her Instagram account. She posted snaps of the NFL star playing golf and also of their outing at Lake Tahoe with a three-word caption.&quot;Lake Tahoe moments,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Bella reacted to the post with three red heart emojis.WWE icon Nikki Bella's reaction to Claire Kittle's IG post/@clairekittleClaire Kittle shared an adorable snap in the first slide of the post with her husband. The NFL star kissed her cheek while they were standing by the lakeside around sunset.Claire wore an elegant yellow co-ord set and minimal jewelry to complete her look, while the NFL star wore a black T-shirt and pants along with a matching cap.The beautiful snap was followed by an adorable selfie of the couple from the golf course.George Kittle and Claire were also joined by Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin on the vacation. In her post, Claire included an adorable picture of them sitting in a motorboat.The American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course was a three-day event, which was held from July 11 to 13. Kittle, however, had a tough time on the greens and after three rounds, he settled in 81st position, while Kyle Juszczyk tied for 59th place.George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shared a glimpse of the Tight End University eventDuring the offseason, George Kittle attended the Tight End University event last month. The annual event, founded by Kittle along with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, was held from June 23 to 26 in Nashville.On July 1, Claire Kittle shared a few snaps of her outing on her Instagram account. She wrote:&quot;@te_university class is in session 5th year seniors baby!!!📚🏈&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap of the post, Claire wore a beige T-shirt and matching shorts, followed by a sweet picture of her posing with George Kittle from the event.They wore matching black outfits. She also shared a group picture from the event with Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.