George Kittle's wife delivers 4-word message with one eye on Super Bowl 2026

George Kittle's wife, Claire, expressed her excitement about the 2026 Super Bowl. The venue for next year's prestigious NFL championship has been announced.

The championship will take place at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. The San Francisco 49ers shared the amazing news on their Instagram account, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Claire Kittle reshared the post on her Instagram story along with a four-word message expressing her excitement.

"Now we're f***in talking,"* she wrote on her IG Story.

Still from George Kittle's wife Claire's Instagram story to celebrate San Francisco hosting the 2026 Super Bowl. (Credits: IG/@clairekittle)

The San Francisco 49ers hope to win the Super Bowl at home in 2026. They have won the prestigious championship five times, including in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.

However, they had a tough time in the 2024 season and struggled to make it to the postseason playoffs. They wrapped up the regular season with an overall record of 6-11.

In Super Bowl 59, the Kansas City Chiefs competed against the Philadelphia Eagles, where the latter registered a 40-22 win and secured the championship for the second time.

Claire Kittle shares an appreciative post after George Kittle wins award

Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, the NFL hosted an award show to appreciate the performances of star players in 2024. The ceremony was held in New Orleans and was attended by several renowned NFL stars.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was honored with the Salute to Service Award. His wife, Claire, later took to her Instagram account to show appreciation for her husband for winning the award.

She posted a series of pictures with George from the award ceremony. Claire wrote a congratulatory message for the tight end along with the photographs.

"So proud of you @gkittle what an honor it was to watch you win the Salute to Service award," she wrote.

George Kittle attended the honorable awards show in blue pants, a blazer, a white shirt and black-and-white shoes. His wife, Claire, complemented his look with a white dress that matched his shirt.

She donned a glamorous one-shoulder white gown styled with white heels. She posted several pictures posing with George Kittle, along with solo snaps and some with her friends.

Claire Kittle is very active on social media and frequently attends her husband's games. She has approximately 390K followers on Instagram.

