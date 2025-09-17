  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Pickens fires off 3-word message after explosive start to Cowboys career

George Pickens fires off 3-word message after explosive start to Cowboys career

By Arnold
Modified Sep 17, 2025 14:40 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
George Pickens fires off 3-word message after explosive start to Cowboys career - Source: Imagn

George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason after playing three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wideout has enjoyed a strong start to his Dallas career and is aiming to improve even further as the season progresses.

Ad

Pickens caught his first touchdown for the Cowboys in their 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants in Week 2. When SleeperCowboys' X account flaunted Pickens' stats in his two games for the Cowboys, the wideout fired an encouraging message.

"Just getting started," one tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pickens posted 30 yards on three receptions in Dallas' 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. He recorded 68 yards and a TD on five receptions against the Giants.

After helping the Cowboys get their first win of the season on Sunday, Pickens said he was eager to score his first touchdown for the team.

"I wanted to get the touchdown," Pickens said. "I wanted to get in that box, but like I said, it's definitely for the team, because I know what type of guys these are. So with special plays like today, you can win a lot of games."
Ad

Pickens appears to have formed a great understanding with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The two have linked up well so far and will be aiming to continue their good run.

George Pickens and Cowboys will square off against Chicago Bears in Week 3

NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens - Source: Imagn

George Pickens and the Cowboys will square off against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2025 season. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad

The Bears lost their season opener to the Minnesota Vikings and then suffered a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Although Chicago will be aiming to end its losing streak, the Cowboys will want to build on their first win of the season in Week 3.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications