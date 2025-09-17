George Pickens fires off 3-word message after explosive start to Cowboys career

George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason after playing three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wideout has enjoyed a strong start to his Dallas career and is aiming to improve even further as the season progresses.Pickens caught his first touchdown for the Cowboys in their 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants in Week 2. When SleeperCowboys' X account flaunted Pickens' stats in his two games for the Cowboys, the wideout fired an encouraging message.&quot;Just getting started,&quot; one tweeted.Pickens posted 30 yards on three receptions in Dallas' 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. He recorded 68 yards and a TD on five receptions against the Giants.After helping the Cowboys get their first win of the season on Sunday, Pickens said he was eager to score his first touchdown for the team.&quot;I wanted to get the touchdown,&quot; Pickens said. &quot;I wanted to get in that box, but like I said, it's definitely for the team, because I know what type of guys these are. So with special plays like today, you can win a lot of games.&quot;Pickens appears to have formed a great understanding with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The two have linked up well so far and will be aiming to continue their good run.George Pickens and Cowboys will square off against Chicago Bears in Week 3NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens - Source: ImagnGeorge Pickens and the Cowboys will square off against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2025 season. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.The Bears lost their season opener to the Minnesota Vikings and then suffered a 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.Although Chicago will be aiming to end its losing streak, the Cowboys will want to build on their first win of the season in Week 3.