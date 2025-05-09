George Pickens gets 100% real on playing with Dak Prescott after moving to Cowboys 

Wide receiver George Pickens will play with a new team during the 2025 season. After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 draft's second-rounder was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. He joins a wide receivers department that boasts four-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb.

After finalizing the trade, George Pickens was asked to share his thoughts and opinions on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He is expected to return this year after ending the 2024 campaign with a season-ending injury.

The wide receiver praised the three-time Pro Bowl signal caller and expressed his excitement to team up with him on the offense.

"Just watching his game over the years, he's a very prolific QB. Smart QB. I'm just glad to be working with him," Pickens said per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Pickens had quite the trouble with the Steelers last season. He found himself in several unsportsmanlike situations that led to doubts about his maturity and character. After their regular season victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike Tomlin called out the wide receiver while stating how he needed to develop a sense of maturity.

"He's just got to grow up, man," Tomlin said. "This is an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George, he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry."

This offseason, the Steelers revamped their wide receivers room by trading for ex-Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf. Questions started arising about Pickens' position as a starter on the team. During his three-season stint with the Steelers, Pickens played in a total of 48 regular-season games while tallying 2,841 yards and 12 TDs receiving.

George Pickens shares his true feelings about Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb

After joining the Cowboys, Pickens was also questioned about being paired up with CeeDee Lamb on the field.

The wide receiver had nothing but praise for the four-time Pro Bowler and called him a "super dynamic" WR, highlighting how they both will successfully complement each other on the gridiron.

"Super dynamic receiver, super dynamic person, receiver," Pickens said. "I just feel like, schematically, you won't be able to double everybody. So that will be a great thing for me and him."

The Cowboys passed up on the chance to get a wide receiver in this year's NFL draft. This raised questions about their motives and their inability to provide quarterback Dak Prescott with help on the field.

However, with a WR duo like George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can improve from their disappointing 7-10 2024 campaign and become a legitimate Super Bowl contender this upcoming season.

