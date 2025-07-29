George Pickens makes his feelings known on staying with Cowboys permanently over Pittsburgh

George Pickens seems to be a lot happier being a Dallas Cowboys than he was in Steeltown.Pickens was traded from the Steelers to the Cowboys in May along with a 2027 sixth-round pick, with Pittsburgh getting a third-rounder next year and a fifth-rounder the following year.In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Pickens said that he hopes to stay with “America’s Team” for a long time.“Most definitely. Most definitely, because I watched the team for so long and the camaraderie. I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh,” said Pickens.Pickens added that the Cowboys are:“Known for the Super Bowl. That’s what they’re known for. If they weren’t known for that, then no one would care about the Cowboys, but they’re known for that.”The Cowboys have captured five Super Bowls, while Pickens’ former team, the Steelers, has won six.The former national champion with Georgia says that he can relate a lot more to the people in Dallas than he could in Pittsburgh.“I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here than I did up there (Pittsburgh), cause I’m from the South, that’s a whole other deal,” Pickens said.George Pickens was born in Hoover, Alabama, and played at Hoover High School before being recruited by the Bulldogs. He’s put up 50+ catches in all three of his NFL campaigns and had one season of 1,000 yards through the air in Pittsburgh in 2023.He’ll be expected to be a secondary receiver in Dallas and shoulder some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb. Pickens has been stellar when it comes to yards per catch, averaging over 15 in each of his NFL campaigns, while leading the league in that department in 2023 (18.1).George Pickens is fitting in fine with the CowboysIt’s still early days in Dallas, but by all accounts, George Pickens is fitting in just fine with his new teammates.“Like, I’ve seen what y’all seen on film, like, trust me,” wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said to the Associated Press on Saturday.“I know what it looks like. But if you talk to this man and have a decent conversation, I guarantee you’ll understand that this man is kindhearted.” Lamb continued.“He’s a great receiver, he’s a great person.”“He’s everything that the people say he isn’t, and I feel like he don’t get enough credit for being who he is.”George Pickens was involved in several off-field incidents in Pittsburgh and likely needed a fresh start in a new venue. The Cowboys open the preseason on Aug. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. They are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, which saw them miss the playoffs with a 7-10 record.