  George Pickens makes his feelings known on staying with Cowboys permanently over Pittsburgh

George Pickens makes his feelings known on staying with Cowboys permanently over Pittsburgh

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:04 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

George Pickens seems to be a lot happier being a Dallas Cowboys than he was in Steeltown.

Pickens was traded from the Steelers to the Cowboys in May along with a 2027 sixth-round pick, with Pittsburgh getting a third-rounder next year and a fifth-rounder the following year.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Pickens said that he hopes to stay with “America’s Team” for a long time.

“Most definitely. Most definitely, because I watched the team for so long and the camaraderie. I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh,” said Pickens.
Pickens added that the Cowboys are:

“Known for the Super Bowl. That’s what they’re known for. If they weren’t known for that, then no one would care about the Cowboys, but they’re known for that.”

The Cowboys have captured five Super Bowls, while Pickens’ former team, the Steelers, has won six.

The former national champion with Georgia says that he can relate a lot more to the people in Dallas than he could in Pittsburgh.

“I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here than I did up there (Pittsburgh), cause I’m from the South, that’s a whole other deal,” Pickens said.

George Pickens was born in Hoover, Alabama, and played at Hoover High School before being recruited by the Bulldogs. He’s put up 50+ catches in all three of his NFL campaigns and had one season of 1,000 yards through the air in Pittsburgh in 2023.

He’ll be expected to be a secondary receiver in Dallas and shoulder some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb. Pickens has been stellar when it comes to yards per catch, averaging over 15 in each of his NFL campaigns, while leading the league in that department in 2023 (18.1).

George Pickens is fitting in fine with the Cowboys

It’s still early days in Dallas, but by all accounts, George Pickens is fitting in just fine with his new teammates.

“Like, I’ve seen what y’all seen on film, like, trust me,” wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said to the Associated Press on Saturday.
“I know what it looks like. But if you talk to this man and have a decent conversation, I guarantee you’ll understand that this man is kindhearted.” Lamb continued.
“He’s a great receiver, he’s a great person.”
“He’s everything that the people say he isn’t, and I feel like he don’t get enough credit for being who he is.”

George Pickens was involved in several off-field incidents in Pittsburgh and likely needed a fresh start in a new venue. The Cowboys open the preseason on Aug. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. They are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, which saw them miss the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
