George Pickens opens up about his new jersey number as Cowboys' $5,135,719 WR holds No. 1

The Dallas Cowboys made a huge trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver George Pickens. The arrival of Pickens gives the Cowboys a new potent passing option to complement CeeDee Lamb, which the offense has been lacking for a few years.
Fans saw Pickens wearing the No. 13 jersey, which was previously worn by Michael Gallup, at Dallas' first OTA practice on Tuesday at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
"Nothing's really finalized right now," Pickens said. "It's just a whole bunch of numbers. My guy Traeshon Holden, he's got number seven, and you know Trevon Diggs is going to be seven, so everybody's working now."
The former Georgia wide receiver wore the No. 1 jersey in college and the No. 14 jersey while he was with the Steelers. However, Cowboys duo Markquese Bell (14) and Jalen Tolbert (1) are occupying those jersey numbers. The latter has a four-year, $5,135,719 contract in place with the Cowboys since May 2022.
If Pickens can work out an agreement with Bell or Tolbert, he may be able to wear one of the numbers he used to wear. However, he will have to choose a different number if he is unable to.
George Pickens revealed the first player to reach out to him after joining the Cowboys
The Cowboys will look forward to seeing even more output from George Pickens, who recorded 59 catches for 900 yards and three scores in 2024 while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Star receiver CeeDee Lamb seems to be also thrilled to have Pickens as his new offensive running mate. Pickens disclosed that Lamb was among the first Cowboys players who reached out when word broke out that he was heading to Dallas.
"Lamb was actually one of the first people that reached out to me besides Jerry and the actual people," Pickens saud. "As far as players, he was one of the first players. Just good vibes, he was super happy, some of the guys on defense as well, the whole team was super happy."
Lamb has made a name for himself as one of the league's top receivers and the Cowboys' clear top option in the passing attack. Even if the quarterback service he got was patchy at times in Pittsburgh, Pickens has also produced well himself.
Given that Lamb and Pickens have previously trained together once before over the offseason, it will be interesting to see how their connection plays out on the field.
