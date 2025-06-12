George Pickens points major difference between Cowboys and Steelers after minicamp debut

George Pickens believes there is a major difference between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers' minicamp.

Pickens was traded to the Cowboys this offseason, as he will be a key part of Dallas' offense. After his Cowboys' minicamp debut, Pickens said Dallas is the right spot for him due to the team's speed and the scheme they use.

"A different scheme could allow me to do more," Pickens said, via the team website. "It's a good thing. … College is probably the most recent time I've played with a lot of guys with speed — a lot of guys this fast. … Team speed applies to the scheme, too. So if you got a lot of fast guys, you're definitely gonna have a different scheme...

"A lot of motions," Pickens said of the playbook. "A lot of things that you get an indicator on what the defense is doing before you say hike. Some coaches don't do that."

Pickens says this is the fastest team he's been a part of since he was in college at Georgia. Pickens will enter the season as the Cowboys' No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, which should help Pickens produce more offensively.

In Pittsburgh, Pickens was the No. 1 receiver, which meant he was double-teamed or had the best corners going against him. He was still able to record 59 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns, as it was a down season for him.

George Pickens is ready to play wherever for the Cowboys

George Pickens will likely be the Dallas Cowboys' No. 2 receiver, but he's ready to play wherever and whenever.

Pickens knows the offense runs through CeeDee Lamb, but he's ready to help in whatever way necessary.

"A lot of No. 1 guys just kind of play where the coaches have them playing, but [Lamb] plays everything... [I'll do that] a lot — that's what I'm saying," Pickens said. "And more of like getting integrated with and playing everything and knowing everything, kind of like C[eeDee] does.

"It's gonna be better. … I've played with a lot of other receivers, but he plays a little more of everything, and that affects a lot of stuff in a good way."

Pickens and the Cowboys open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

