George Pickens shares biggest misconception of people about new Cowboys WR

George Pickens will wear a different uniform in the 2025 NFL season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout will catch passes from Dak Prescott alongside perennial All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Following the Cowboys' training, Pickens was asked by a reporter about something that most people don't know about him. He said:

"I'm actually like a chill guy; it's like a big phase of a tornado, but that's not even true or anything. I'm just a chill guy, and I love to work."

Pickens was all smiles at the press conference, meaning he's enjoying the change of scenery. The pacey pass catcher had a few dust tops during his three-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, it looks like Pickens is content being a part of America's team following the blockbuster trade earlier this month. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano praised the Cowboys for the move. He sees them getting a threat they've lacked since Amari Cooper's departure to the Cleveland Browns.

The analyst wrote:

"The Cowboys’ late offseason trade for George Pickens was exactly what this franchise needed to contend in the loaded NFC East. The Cowboys' patient approach paid off, focusing on the trenches in recent drafts while resisting the urge to overpay for skill players in free agency. Eventually, Jerry Jones' side will need to decide whether Pickens is worth a lucrative contract extension, but if he is, then this dicey trade was worth the dice roll."

When will George Pickens make his Cowboys debut?

Barring injury, George Pickens will make his Cowboys debut in the opening game of the 2025 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Pickens' role in the game will likely depend on whether CeeDee Lamb is 100 percent fit after last season's injury. If Lamb isn't fully fit, Pickens will be the WR1. However, if the Pro Bowler is fit, Pickens might assume the role of WR2 in his Cowboys debut.

Whatever the case might be, it's going to be a long night for Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo and Cooper DeJean. These cornerbacks have their work cut out defending a duo of Lamb and Pickens while catching balls from Dak Prescott.

