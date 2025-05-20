2 weeks after George Pickens trade, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer gives clear verdict on new WR

It has now been two weeks since the Dallas Cowboys shocked the sports world when they traded for superstar wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite some fans and analysts questioning how the move would fit within the offensive unit that also features arguably the best WR in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb, everyone in the Cowboys organization has outlined how this is a great move that will work out great for everyone.

This sentiment was once again shared on Tuesday, this time by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. In a post to the social media platform X, NFL analyst Jon Machota of 'The Athletic' released some quotes from Schottenheimer that took place in a recent media appearance.

"Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on George Pickens: 'My time with him has been incredible. … We were all on board (with adding him). I see a guy that is maturing. He’s obviously a tremendous athlete.' Said he’s been dialed in in the meeting room." Machota said.

It is high praise from the new head coach and shows how Pickens has already gotten to work in learning the new system and style of play in Dallas. Earlier in the week, CeeDee Lamb labeled the new WR duo one where the team had two No. 1 wide receivers.

In 2024, Lamb had 101 receptions for 1,194 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 15 games. Meanwhile, Pickens had 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 14 NFL games.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs in 2025?

We had Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool predict every Dallas Cowboys game in 2025. Despite the major trade for Pickens, the Cowboys did not see a major improvement from their result in the 2024 season where they finished with a record of 7-10.

In the simulation, the Cowboys finished with a record of 8-9 and did not qualify for the playoffs. Elsewhere in the NFC East, the rival Washington Commanders won the division and qualified for the postseason with the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 12-5 regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles finished with a 9-8 record and did not make the playoffs while the New York Giants finished 6-11 and did not qualify for the postseason either.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

